Our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024

Halloween is an important moment for Hollywood. During this time of the year, celebrities like to host parties and dress up as some of their favorite characters, sharing plenty of photoshoots and fun-looking moments with their friends. This year, celebrities went above and beyond with their Halloween looks and tributes, sharing photoshoots and homemade costumes of their Halloween looks.

Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite Halloween looks this year:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice and The Mad Hatter

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco opted for a couples outfits that showed the two as Alice and The Mad Hatter, from the classic novel, cartoon and film "Alice in Wonderland." Gomez wore a blue dress and a yellow wig while Blanco wore a full face of make up, a red wig and a large top hat, showcasing his impressive transformation.

"Curioser and curioser," Gomez captioned the post, referencing a line in the famous Lewis Carroll book.

Anne Hathaway is Boo York City

Anne Hathaway showed off her creativity by dressing up as Boo York City, the alternate and spooky personification of New York City itself. Her costume showed her face covered in white makeup and wearing a Statue of Liberty crown. She accessorized the look with some spooky black sunglasses, a black leather jacket, and a shirt that read Boo York City.

Sophie Turner entered The Matrix

This Halloween, Sophie Turner found inspiration for her costume in a reliable Halloween classic: The Matrix. She shared photos of her Halloween outing, which showed her having a great time with her friends as she wore an all-latex jumpsuit and some stylish black glasses.

Ice Spice is a fan of The Fifth Element

Ice Spice tributed the classic sci-fi film "The Fifth Element" by dressing up as Leelo, memorably portrayed by Milla Jovovich in the hit film. "Big bada boom!" she captioned the post, which shows her outfit in close detail.

Dylan Sprouse and his wife shared a The Phantom of the Opera tribute

Dylan Sprouse and his wife Barbara Palvin dressed up as Christine and The Phantom, from the musical "The Phantom of the Opera."