Vanessa and Natalia Bryant stun in amazing 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' family portrait

The Bryant family is having an incredible Halloween. Earlier today, Vanessa Bryant shared a look at her family's perfectly coordinated Halloween costume, which found inspiration in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," the Tim Burton film that came out this year. Aside from being incredibly profitable at the box office, the film also featured some stunning practical effects, delivering all manner of fantastic-looking otherworldly creatures.

© @vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant and her kids dress up for Halloween

The images were shared on Instagram, and feature the Bryants dressed up as different characters of the film. Vanessa pulled double duty, dressing up as Beetlejuice, wearing a striped black and white suit paired with some white makeup and a green wig, and Delores, the character played by Monica Belluci, known for her striking pallor and the cracks that run through her face and chest, giving her the appearance of a broken porcelain doll.

Vanessa's outfit had incredible details, including a stunning black dress that looked exactly like the one in the film, and her black hair styled identical to Belluci's.

© @vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant's costume as Delores

In the case of her daughters, Natalia dressed up as Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder. She wore a red wedding dress and a black bouquet of flowers, referencing the wedding scene of the original film, one of the most remembered sequences of the film.

The youngest members of the Bryant family, Bianka, and Capri, dressed up as minor characters from the film, yet still making the most out of their striking looks. Bianka was dressed as Miss Argentina, wearing a red dress with a matching hairstyle, a silver crown, and a sash that read her name.

Capri dressed up as a girl split in half, wearing some blue makeup, a wig in a bob cut, a red dress, and matching red shoes.

© @vanessabryant A full look at Vanessa's costume

The Bryant's exciting Halloween

Vanessa Bryant and her family have been celebrating Halloween over the past couple of months, with her and her kids using the holiday to tribute their favorite stories and wear some amazing costumes. Earlier today, Bryant shared another family photoshoot, this time, centered on "Snow White."

The images showed Vanessa and the kids taking on their favorite characters from the movie. Bianka and Capri were both Snow White and looked adorable in the character's iconic blue, red and yellow dress. They both carried purses in the shape of an apple, and had a golden bow in their heads.

Natalia dressed up as Dopey, one of the story's dwarves. In the case of Vanessa, she wore the coolest look, dressing up as Maleficient.