Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter, Bianka, threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game during his tribute weekend

It has been 24 years since Kobe Bryant threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game in June 2000. Now, his daughter Bianka continued his legacy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, honoring her late father during the Major League Baseball team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

During the sporting event, 7-year-old Bianka was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, and her sisters, Natalia and Capri. To kick off the game, Bianka threw the pitch like a pro down the plate at Dodgers Stadium, where right fielder Mookie Betts caught it. In addition to Kobe and Bianka, another Bryant who has thrown the first pitch at a Dodgers game includes Natalia, who took the mound in 2023 at Dodgers Stadium.

© The Grosby Group Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are seen before the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

The Bryant girls wore matching Dodgers jerseys with the No. 24 printed on the back in honor of Kobe. His widow, Vanessa, took to social media to thank the team for the support, as their presence was to also receive a donation on behalf of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"Thank you @dodgers for supporting our @mambamambacitasports foundation. L.A. Love 🙏🏽💜💛 💙🤍," she wrote.

During the event, attendees also received a special-edition Kobe Bryant jersey to celebrate his contribution to sports and also mark what would have been his 46th birthday. Kobe and his teenage daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The jersey featured a snake print in gold and black coloring with Kobe's iconic numbers 8 and 24. During the weekend, the Dodgers also gave attendees Showtime Lakers T-shirts and a cartoon design depicting the former Lakers basketball player wearing the Dodgers' uniform.

The tribute event was also part of the many activities held in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate Kobe Bryant Day, officially declared on August 24.

Recently, Vanessa unveiled a custom LA28 emblem that celebrates the basketball legend's legacy. The symbol, designed for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is part of a campaign launched in 2020 to capture the stories of Angelenos, athletes, artists, and activists. The "A" design in the emblem features the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Kobe spent his entire 20-year NBA career. The emblem also incorporates the "Black Mamba" motif, a nickname that Kobe embraced during his career, symbolizing his relentless work ethic and fierce competitiveness.

In August 2024, Vanessa Bryant and her family celebrated the unveiling of a Kobe and Gigi Bryant statue, located on the outside of the Arena, which is home of the Los Angeles Lakers. The figure depicts a moment between Kobe and Gigi.

The Los Angeles Lakers account shared the photos of Vanessa and daughter's alongside the sculpture. "8.2.24 - Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized," reads the post's caption.

"The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna’s exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters," reads a statement published on the Lakers website. “Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl,” said Vanessa in a speech, during the unveiling ceremony.

