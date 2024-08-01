LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games: What is known so far

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, set to take place in Los Angeles, promise to be a historic event for the city and the global sporting community. Marking the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games—previously held in 1932 and 1984—this will be the first time the city welcomes the Paralympic Games.

The LA28 Games, which are independently operated by a privately funded, rely on revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality, ticketing programs, and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

© LA28 LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

A Unique Emblem for a Unique Occasion

In a symbolic gesture, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games recently unveiled a custom emblem that honors the spirit of two iconic host cities: Paris and Los Angeles. This animated mark features a flag flowing from France to the United States, celebrating the ceremonial moment when Los Angeles becomes the host city of the Olympic Games for the third time. This emblem underscores the transition at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 11, 2024.

Celebrating the Handover

In Los Angeles, programs are being rolled out for young Angelenos to engage with the Games. This includes Olympic and Paralympic Day of Sport activation kits for children across the city to participate in Games-related activities through local parks or recreation centers and educational activities available at libraries throughout LA County.

LA28 is governed by a volunteer board of directors, which includes swimmer Katie Ledecky, entrepreneur Beatriz Acevedo, actress Jessica Alba, singer José E. Feliciano, and many more.

Official Dates of LA28

Olympic Games Opening Ceremony: July 14, 2028

July 14, 2028 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony: August 15, 2028

© LA28 LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Building Excitement

As the world prepares to turn its attention to Paris for the 2024 Games, the excitement for LA28 is already building. The transition from Paris to Los Angeles is not just a ceremonial passing of the torch but a celebration of the enduring legacy and future of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will showcase the world’s most elite athletes, bringing together Olympians and Paralympians from around the globe to compete on the grandest stage in sports.