Vanessa Bryant designs a Kobe Bryant emblem for the Olympic Games of 2028

In a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has unveiled a custom LA28 emblem that celebrates the basketball legend's legacy and reflects Los Angeles' vibrant culture. The symbol, designed for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is part of an ongoing campaign launched in 2020 to capture the diverse stories of Angelenos, athletes, artists, and activists.

The LA28 emblem campaign is unique in its design. It features a static and bold "L," "2," and "8" as the foundation of the mark, representing the year and the host city. However, the "A" in the emblem is intentionally dynamic, meant to evolve and change as the journey to the 2028 Games progresses. This ever-changing "A" is a digital canvas for various designs that reflect the host city's creativity, sport, and self-expression.

© LA28 Kobe Bryant Custom LA28 Emblem Designed by Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's design for the "A" in the emblem is particularly poignant. The design is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, featuring elements synonymous with the basketball icon, including the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Kobe spent his entire 20-year NBA career. The emblem also incorporates the "Black Mamba" motif, a nickname that Kobe embraced during his career, symbolizing his relentless work ethic and fierce competitiveness.

The unveiling of this emblem was a significant moment in the ongoing LA28 campaign, which aims to showcase the voices and stories of the Los Angeles community. The emblem not only honors Kobe Bryant's legacy but also symbolizes the spirit of the city that he called home.

The LA28 Handover Celebration

The LA28 emblem was also prominently featured during the LA28 Handover celebration, which took place at the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony finale on August 11. This event was headlined by Team USA Olympians and a blockbuster lineup of California-based music artists, capturing the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

© Mathew Imaging / Getty Images NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation - The Ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 28, 2009 in Valencia, California. (Photo by Mathew Imaging/WireImage)

The Olympic flag was passed from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during the ceremony. Representing the United States was Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time. The moment was historic, as Mayor Bass became the first Black woman to receive the official Olympic flag during a Closing Ceremony.

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games, having previously hosted in 1932 and 1984. However, it will be the first time the city hosts the Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games are expected to celebrate diversity, creativity, and athletic excellence, welcoming athletes worldwide to compete on the biggest stage in sports.

LA28 is governed by a volunteer board of directors, which includes swimmer Katie Ledecky, entrepreneur Beatriz Acevedo, actress Jessica Alba, José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake Capital, and the Co-Founder of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano initiative, and many more.

© LA28 LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Official Dates of LA28

Olympic Games Opening Ceremony: July 14, 2028

July 14, 2028 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony: August 15, 2028



The transition from Paris to Los Angeles is not just a ceremonial passing of the torch but a celebration of the enduring legacy and future of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will showcase the world’s most elite athletes, bringing together Olympians and Paralympians from around the globe to compete on the grandest stage in sports.

