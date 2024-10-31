North West cosplays her favorite names in entertainment for Halloween

It's Halloween, and just like her famous family, North West is proving to be a costume professional. The day isn't over but the 11-year-old had already shared three epic costumes. Two of them channeled her favorite singers with professional replicas and props - check them out below.

Tyler the Creator

The first costume the daughter of Kim and Ye posted was cosplaying as Tyler, the Creator. She recreated the singer's blue suit and blonde bob look from his 2019 album, IGOR.

North, who recently gifted her mom a "Skibidi Toilet" diamond necklace, set the first video to his track "Running Out of Time." North made it her own, rocking a mini skirt instead of pants, and got into character, showing off her dance moves.

H.E.R

The second look she shared, which came with a purple background, was H.E.R from her unforgettable 2024 Super Bowl performance. Usher brought her out as a special guest, and it quickly became a viral moment as she showed off her incredible skills on the guitar. North rocked out with a fake guitar, wearing a replica black and white latex catsuit. They even added a fan to blow her hair like a rockstar.

She had a friend join her as Usher, sporting an all-white outfit and single white glove like the singer. They looked like a couple of performers as they committed 100% to their characters.

Princess Tiana

But that's not all! North channeled her inner princess, dressing as the enchanting Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. With a stunning, custom green gown, she looked perfect with accessories and a crown to complete the look.

Behind the famous preteen was a row of her friends who dressed up as other Disney princesses. All in all, North posted 11 Halloween videos that have amassed over 45 million views at the time of this publication. We will have to wait and see how she celebrated, whether its at a Kardashain family party, or good ol fashioned trick or treating.