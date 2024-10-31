Heidi Klum teases awaited 2024 Halloween costume; 'It will be otherworldly'

Heidi Klum never disappoints. The model and TV icon is gearing up for her annual Halloween party, where she's worn an assortment of iconic costumes that range from a peacock, a skinless body, and a worm. That's just a sampling of the stunningly creative and strange costumes that have made her party the most emblematic one of Halloween in New York.

© Gotham Leni and Heidi Klum dressed up as Catwoman and a worm

This time around, Klum has been teasing her costume since late September, sharing photos and hints on social media. In a chat with TODAY.com, Klum shared some more hints, sharing that her look has been inspired by the "otherworldly."

“There will be a lot of prosthetics again. I’m claustrophobic just thinking about it," she said. We're thinking alien!

Klum also opened up about her commitment to these costumes, sharing that she doesn't mind some discomfort if it's for the right look. “Most of the time I can’t hear a thing," she said. "Or when I was a worm, I had no arms. I couldn’t hold anything.”

Klum's most recent tease shows her with some prosthetics on her face that bear a resemblance to "E.T." "We have begun!" she says on the video, hugging her makeup artist who stands next to her and looks at the camera. "How many more hours?" she asks.

"We got about six more hours," he says, prompting a yell from Klum. "No!"

We'll have to wait a few hours to see her final look.

Klum's inspiration for her stunning Halloween party

Heidi Klum has made it her mission to wow the world with her costumes every year. The celebrations began in 2000, with this occasion marking the 22nd party.

Klum revealed that her idea to host the party came after she realized that New York was hosting no Halloween parties that met her standards. "I can't believe this, this is Manhattan … no one is doing like a really cool party?" she said to USA Today. She revealed that the main point of her party is the costumes, encouraging guests to go all out with their looks.

"People want to be cool," she said, "but I feel like the cool factor then goes and everyone has more fun when you're dressed up. It's a great shield to have."