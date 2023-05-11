FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CROISIERE©GettyImages
Fashion and tourism

Dior would be presenting its Cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City

The brand revealed ‘through this exciting dialogue, the creative director will highlight the artistry of this country’

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Christian Dior, known as simply Dior, will take its upcoming show to Latin America. The French multinational luxury fashion house confirmed it would be presenting its Cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City.

The fashion label recently presented its Pre-Fall 2023 show in Mumbai, and now, the brand’s womenswear artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri said she will continue “her tradition of collaborating with local craftspeople on the annual collection, which has the potential to significantly boost tourism revenues in its destination.”

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024©GettyImages
Fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France.

Dior says, “Through this exciting dialogue, the creative director will highlight the artistry and some of the emblematic figures of this country that have been dear to Dior’s heart since the beginning of the house in 1947.”

Chiuri once again took Mexican culture as an inspiration for the collection. The first time was for the Cruise 2019 show, presented in the royal stables of Domaine de Chantilly in France. At the time, she included female Mexican rodeo riders.

FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CROISIERE©GettyImages
Models presents a creation for Dior during the 2019 Dior Croisiere (Cruise) fashion show on May 25, 2018 at the Grandes écuries de Chantilly, near Paris.
Related

Jenna Ortega stuns in daring style as the new face of Dior’s Gris Dior

Met Gala 2023: Best dressed men - unique and stylish outfits [Photos]

Mary Quant, fashion icon and creator of the miniskirt, passes away at 93

In addition to Mexico, which seems a preferred destination of the brands, past Dior Cruise shows have taken place in Seville, Spain, and Athens, Greece.

Dior’s Cruise 2024 show will be presented in Mexico City on May 20 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

Related Video:

Best Met Gala 2023 Fashion

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more