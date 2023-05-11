Dior would be presenting its Cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City

Christian Dior, known as simply Dior, will take its upcoming show to Latin America. The French multinational luxury fashion house confirmed it would be presenting its Cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City.
The fashion label recently presented its Pre-Fall 2023 show in Mumbai, and now, the brand’s womenswear artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri said she will continue “her tradition of collaborating with local craftspeople on the annual collection, which has the potential to significantly boost tourism revenues in its destination.”
Dior says, “Through this exciting dialogue, the creative director will highlight the artistry and some of the emblematic figures of this country that have been dear to Dior’s heart since the beginning of the house in 1947.”
Chiuri once again took Mexican culture as an inspiration for the collection. The first time was for the Cruise 2019 show, presented in the royal stables of Domaine de Chantilly in France. At the time, she included female Mexican rodeo riders.
In addition to Mexico, which seems a preferred destination of the brands, past Dior Cruise shows have taken place in Seville, Spain, and Athens, Greece.
Dior’s Cruise 2024 show will be presented in Mexico City on May 20 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.