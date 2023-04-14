Mary Quant, fashion icon and creator of the miniskirt, passes away at 93

Mary Quant, one of the most iconic British fashion designers of our time, passed away today at the age of 93. She is known for revolutionizing style in the 60s by creating miniskirts and hot pants. The 1960s were a decade of extraordinary cultural change and freedom of expression from music from artists such as The Beatles, David Bowie and Janis Joplin to fashion icons with distinct styles like Edie Sedgwick and Twiggy. These icons altered society’s course, made history, and endured for decades. The passing of Mary Quant is significant because she played a pivotal role in fashion by designing and popularizing the miniskirt.

Dame Mary Quant (1930-2023)



It’s impossible to overstate Quant’s contribution to fashion. She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women.



Fashion today owes so much to her trailblazing vision.

The London designer was 93 years old, and according to her family, she passed away peacefully at her home in Surrey, United Kingdom.

The statement shared said: “Dame Mary Quant died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK, this morning. Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties. She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion.”

Mary is credited with creating the iconic looks of short miniskirts paired with colorful stockings, plain or patterned dresses, and garments with lines and polka dots that were seen in street style, originally in London. Her fashion became one of the most recognizable symbols of the Swinging Sixties and mod style, a cultural revolution driven by the youth in the United Kingdom. The trend she sparked didn’t stop at British borders but extended internationally, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

Mary Quant: Mod Style in the 60s

At that time, the miniskirt revolutionized society, as many rejected it for being a garment that exposed women’s legs, describing it as daring and immoral. However, younger and more activist women accepted it as a symbol of liberation and a different option for the new generation to dress distinctively from the older women.

Mary Quant: The beginnings of a timeless fashion icon

Mary was born in London on February 11th, 1930. Her passion for fashion led her to open Bazaar, her first boutique, in 1955, located in the Chelsea neighborhood. The store became a meeting point for young people seeking a look more in line with their identity, making the style popular, and the store was a success.

“She revolutionised fashion and was a brilliant female entrepreneur. The 1960s would have never been the same without her.” - Twiggy Lawson-

Many celebrities have worn Mary Quant’s designs over the years. Some of the most notable ones include Twiggy, Audrey Hepburn, Pattie Boyd, and Brigitte Bardot.

Rest in Peace, Mary Quant