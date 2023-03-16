Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Ready for some sizzling news? Calvin Klein has just released its Spring 2023 campaign, featuring an all-star cast of A-listers. Shot by the renowned photographer duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, the campaign celebrates the world’s most dynamic talent stripped back to showcase their confidence and sensuality. And let’s just say they all look smoking hot!
So, who’s in this star-studded lineup? The campaign, released yesterday, March 15th, features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, FKA twigs, Jennie, Kendall Jenner, and Michael B. Jordan! All of them looked as if they had just stepped off the runway.
The cast is dressed in the latest underwear and jeans from the brand, introducing a wide range of new styles for the season. From sportier fits like the new athletic and modern cotton performance offerings to sensual lace options like the sheer marquisette and the geo lace triangle bras.
The campaign channels the true character of each talent, highlighting their unadulterated confidence. Scroll below and check out some of the hottest photos from the shoot.
