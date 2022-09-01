Kate Moss’ daughter Lila looks JUST like her in the latest Calvin Klein campaign

Kate Moss’ daughter Lila is following in her mom’s heels. The young model shared a photo from the campaign on her Instagram, and she looks like a spitting image of her mother. “So grateful to be a part of the new @calvinklein campaign by @alasdairmclellan #mycalvins #ad,“ she wrote in the caption.
It’s the first Calvin Klein campaign for the 19-year-old, whose father is Jefferson Hack. Kate had her first ad for the Campaign 30 years in 1992, when she was 17, with Mark Wahlberg.
While it was considered Moss’ big break, she revealed she was scarred by her experience, which gave her a “nervous breakdown.” “It didn’t feel like me at all,” Moss told Vanity Fair, describing the pressure models feel to do whatever they tell you to. “I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks,” she added.
Lila started modeling at the age of 14, which is the same age Kate started. But the top model had initially told her daughter she “wouldn’t recommend” it. “My mum always put me off [modeling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it,” Lila told British Vogue.
The young model got the confidence to model after a shoot with her mom. “I remember Mum asked me to do something with her when I was 13. I said yes. And then I woke up, and I was like, ‘I can’t do it!’,“ she said. “I was so shy, and I had braces.” Lila added.
She starred in her first campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty when she was 15 and has been making a name for herself in the modeling world ever since.