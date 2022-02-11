From Rihanna’s newfound maternity haute street style, Hailey Bieber’s cool denim boyfriend jeans look to Eva Longoria’s sleek and sophisticated monochrome evening attire, this week celebs continued to provide us with style inspiration for our daily outfits. We especially loved the eclectic and colorful mix & match ensemble Dua Lipa wore for a night out in Miami and how sexy and casual Sydney Sweeney looked walking her adorable pup in a pair of super trendy sneakers.

Keep scrolling down to see all of this week’s top celeb looks!