From Rihanna’s newfound maternity haute street style, Hailey Bieber’s cool denim boyfriend jeans look to Eva Longoria’s sleek and sophisticated monochrome evening attire, this week celebs continued to provide us with style inspiration for our daily outfits. We especially loved the eclectic and colorful mix & match ensemble Dua Lipa wore for a night out in Miami and how sexy and casual Sydney Sweeney looked walking her adorable pup in a pair of super trendy sneakers.
Khloé Kardashian proudly shows her curves in SKIMS skin-tight brown bodysuit
Rihanna’s pregnancy style: Mom-to-be superstar wears bold outfit on her first public outing since announcing the news
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection is the gift you would want to buy for yourself
Keep scrolling down to see all of this week’s top celeb looks!
