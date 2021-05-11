Exclusive: Olivia Palermo expands her international fashion legacy with a newly launched beauty project

The international fashion trendsetter, Olivia Palermo, is considered to be one of the most stylish women in the world. More than a decade has passed since Patrick McMullan photographed her at various events in New York City while she was interning for Quest magazine. Since then, Palermo’s career has skyrocketed, resulting in hundreds of covers and editorials for the most important fashion publications in the world.
Throughout her career, Palermo has been able to diversify her role in the fashion industry as a savvy businesswoman and entrepreneur with a legacy in motion. She has partnered and collaborated with influential firms including: Carrera y Carrera, Stuart Weitzman, Max & Co,Bobbi Brown, Hogan,Mango and Tommy Hilfiger. She recently launched her own clothing line. So, the natural next step for Palermo is her new beauty line that has a simple but powerful concept - Pret-A-Beauté: beauty as a fashion wardrobe.
“I approach beauty like I do fashion, as a reflection of my mood and what makes me feel like the best version of myself that day.” [Palermo]
This is an important chapter for Palermo, whose global community continues to look to her for advice and inspiration. Similar to New York City and its ever-evolving culture, the native New-Yorker expands her work by welcoming the addition of make-up, something that is very important to her followers. One can think of Palermo as a direct reflection of the city in which she represents worldwide.
Home to global leaders, royalty, movie stars, and music legends, The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria hosted Olivia Palermo and HOLA! USA for this very special digital cover. The story of the Waldorf Astoria is, in many ways, a story of New York City—a story of ambition, innovation, and achievement. Palermo represents that and more.
“Like fashion, beauty is bespoke and unique to every individual. It’s about finding what works best for you and incorporating those learnings to tell your own story.” [Palermo]
Enjoy this exclusive digital cover with Olivia Palermo!
Having spent years in and out of makeup chairs since I was a late teen, I always knew that an eponymous beauty collection was something I wanted to do. I dabbled in the beauty space with many different brands from collaborations to ambassadorships and I have been fortunate enough to work with some amazingly talented makeup artists where I have picked up tricks of the trade along the way. I’ve also really come to understand what works and what doesn’t, and the different situations and variables that may affect how something works and under what conditions beauty products really need to perform. It was truly less of a lightbulb moment and more about finding the right time to put my passion into motion - and I couldn’t be happier that this day is finally here!
It was really about having something for everyone. I wanted men and women to all have this product and so we have an amazing *setting mist* which I absolutely love. My husband has already taken a liking to it. It’s kind of a rose mist. And then we have our pride and time illuminating serum which is amazing. It gives you that kind of extra glow and is the perfect foundation to set your make-up.
You know it’s really important to kind of have a foundation and base to work off of. And for myself I love really focusing on an eye; having a strong eye and a great nude lip. So that’s where we started. Then, of course, you can kind of build the color palette throughout the evening which is really nice so there’s a really nice transition to everything.
It’s been really wonderful. We have a great relationship and I think, if anything, it’s brought us closer and I am very fortunate to have the two of us working together.
It’s really nice because you know it gives us a nice dynamic of everyday just feeding off of each other and really understanding and reading my mind, because at the end of the day he is my brother (laughs).
Like any couple, you always ask your significant other for advice or use them as a sounding board and get their opinion. So whether it’s myself or my internal team, we all do that, we ask our spouses. The colors really reflect our brand colors and you’ll see that throughout my travels I think that it also represents that as well. I’m really excited. I think the packaging is really luxurious. It definitely has a weight to it. It’s quality. I feel like it’s not something that has been in the marketplace recently. Having a vintage, beautiful palette is something that you want to have on your medicine cabinet or on your beauty tray.
You know, I think it’s been amazing. It’s been a blessing. It’s been a time to reflect. I think that for myself and everyone around us it gives us time to re-prioritize and find interests. For myself, you know I’ve never been very digital friendly, so it’s given me an opportunity for these Zoom calls to get much more tech savvy. It’s also been really lovely. I’ve been spending much more time with my 16 year old maltese and as he gets older all those extra moments matter.
I think it’s about being two individual people and being a unit together and respecting and loving and being able to travel the world and spend extra time together. I think it’s really important.
Well we have so much to look forward to in Olivia Palermo Beauty and right now that’s our focus. After the lockdown, hopefully fashion will be back up and running and the collections and being in Europe and seeing all the designers I missed seeing in their showrooms. So, I’m looking forward to that and seeing friends. But right now, I’m so excited to be launching this beauty brand after we’ve been working on it for two and half years so it’s quite exciting (laughs).
You know it’s really about feeling and looking your best. You know, figuring out what works for your body type and silhouettes and playing with accessories. Now we’re going into Spring and this transition, so we’re layering, flowy dresses, overcoats. You know, it’s floral time! (laughs)
Digital Cover Credits:
Location:The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, New York
Photography: César Balcázar
Makeup: Andrea Tiller
Hair stylist: Kenna Kennor
Fashion stylist: Marco Corral
Fashion stylist assistant: Victoria Romandia
Fashion stylist assistant: Jye Leong
Jewels: Piaget
BTS: José Rodríguez Pacheco