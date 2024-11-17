Miss Universe 2024: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

The wait is finally over! The final of the 73rd annual Miss Universe competition is live from Mexico City. People around the globe have gathered in anticipation of finding out which contestant will succeed Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, and take home the title and the coveted new crown.

The show began with 125 delegates (down from 130 due to withdrawals and disqualifications) introducing themselves during a triumphant entrance. In a historic moment, Cuba returned to the pageant. At the same time, Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, Madagascar, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Uzbekistan debuted in Miss Universe 2024, marking a significant step toward global inclusivity and diversity.

Miss Universe 2024 crown

In 2023, Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe. In 2024, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Venezuela, and Miss Brazil also joined the group of 18 mothers participating in the Miss Universe 2024.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2024.

Miss Universe 2024 Run of Show

Members of Miss Universe arrive in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 10, 2024, at the Zocalo to take a panoramic photo under the flagpole. The Grand Final of Miss Universe 2024 takes place on November 16, 2024.

Top 30 Miss Universe Finalists

France: Indira Ampiot | 20 India: Rhea Singha | 19 Serbia: Ivana Trišić | 30 Vietnam: Kỳ Duyên Nguyễn | 28 Puerto Rico: Jennifer Colón | 36 Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina | 23 Canada: Ashley Callingbull | 35 Cuba: Marianela Ancheta | 31 China: Jia Qi | 26 Japan: Kaya Chakrabortty | 23 Egypt: Logina Salah | 34 Mexico: María Fernanda Beltrán | 24 Argentina: Magalí Benejam | 29 Thailand: Suchata Chuangsri | 21 Peru: Tatiana Calmell | 30 Macau: Cassandra Chiu | 23 Philippines: Chelsea Manalo | 25 Ecuador: Mara Topić | 30 Bolivia: Juliana Barrientos | 27 Malaysia: Sandra Lim | 23 Russia: Valentina Alekseeva | 18 Aruba: Anouk Eman | 32 Finland: Matilda Wirtavuori | 24 Dominican Republic: Celinee Santos | 24 Cambodia: Davin Prasath | 33 Nicaragua: Geyssell García | 29 Denmark: Victoria Kjær Theilvig | 21 Venezuela: Ileana Márquez | 28 Zimbabwe: Sakhile Dube | 28 Chile: Emilia Dides | 25

Top 12 Miss Universe Finalists

Bolivia: Juliana Barrientos Mexico: María Fernanda Beltrán Venezuela: Ileana Márquez Argentina: Magalí Benejam Puerto Rico: Jennifer Colón Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina Russia: Valentina Alekseeva Chile: Emilia Dides Thailand: Suchata Chuangsri Denmark: Victoria Kjær Theilvig Canada: Ashley Callingbull Peru: Tatiana Calmell

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

Miss Mexico, Maria Fernanda Beltran, gestures in The 73rd Miss Universe Competition - show at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 16, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.



Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina Mexico: María Fernanda Beltrán Denmark: Victoria Kjær Theilvig Thailand: Suchata Chuangsri Venezuela: Ileana Márquez

And the Winner of Miss Universe is...

WINNER: Denmark: Victoria Kjær Theilvig

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina

ECOND PLACE: Mexico: María Fernanda Beltrán

