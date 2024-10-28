Where will Miss Universe 2024 take place? Here are all the details

The countdown is on for the 73rd Miss Universe competition, the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant, which will take place in Mexico City this year on November 16, making a return to Mexico a year after the event was held in El Salvador. All preparations are set to welcome contestants from 130 countries to Mexico City’s Arena, one of the capital’s most renowned venues. On this exciting evening, the Arena will come alive to crown a new Miss Universe, with reigning queen Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua set to pass on the title.

© Hector Vivas Beauty pageant contestants during 72nd Miss Universe Competition

The return of Miss Universe to Mexico

This marks the first time in 17 years that Miss Universe has returned to Mexico. According to the organizers, the 73rd edition promises to be a dazzling event filled with elegance, culture, and beauty. The Arena Ciudad de México will serve as the grand stage where 130 contestants, including notable Latina candidates like Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán, Panama’s Italy Mora, Peru’s Tatiana Camell, and Cuba’s Marianela Ancheta, will vie for the crown.

For this special event, the Arena will be divided into 16 sections, providing excellent views of the competition, which unfolds in two phases: the preliminary event on November 14th and the final coronation on November 16th. The Arena Ciudad de México is a staple in the entertainment scene, hosting top national and international concerts, sports events, and other significant occasions. With a capacity of over 22,000, it is perfectly suited for an event of this scale.

© © superboletos.com Sections of the Mexico City Arena for Miss Universe 2024

How much does it cost to attend Miss Universe?

Fans eager to watch Miss Universe live can purchase tickets through Super Boletos, ranging from 753 pesos (approximately $40) in the Bronze section to 53,110 pesos (around $2,800) for VIP Diamond access. Located at Avenida de las Granjas 800, Santa Barbara, in Mexico City’s Azcapotzalco borough, the Arena will open its doors to ticket holders at 6 p.m.

Children over 2 require a ticket, and the event is expected to last around three hours.

Miss Universe 2024: a historic event

This edition will see contestants from 130 countries competing for the crown. This increase has led to the establishment of a new position—Vice President of International Relations at Miss Universe—held by Guatemalan Mario Búcaro, the former Foreign Minister of Guatemala from 2022 to 2024.

© Frazer Harrison Internet personality and pageant judge Lele Pons attends the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

Additionally, the judging panel will include influencer Lele Pons, making her return, alongside Emilio Estefan, who is also composing the official music for the final night.

Miss Universe 2024 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of global beauty, culture, and talent. Don’t miss your chance to witness history!