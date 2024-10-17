Miss Universe Colombia, Daniela Toloza, reveals how she prepares for the crown while celebrating the Hispanic Day Parade in NYC

Daniela Toloza has her eyes set on the crown. Miss Universe Colombia is sharing her experience as she prepares to compete in Miss Universe and reveals details about her journey during her latest interview with HOLA!

While celebrating the annual Hispanic Day Parade in New York City, Daniela talked to HOLA! about how proud she is to be representing Colombia and the rest of Latin America. "It's been an amazing journey where I have learned incredible things," she said, highlighting Colombia's diversity.

"It has been four months of intense preparation," she explained, adding that she has prepared "mentally and physically," apart from working on her runway walk and working on her English skills.

© Miss Universe Colombia Miss Universe Colombia

"The best part has been to work with the people, traveling around Colombia," Daniela stated. "The most difficult part has been to be away from my family, but everything for one goal which is Miss Universe."

© Miss Universe Colombia Miss Universe Colombia

The competition is set to take place in Mexico, and Daniela shared what she is expecting from her experience. "The first thing is that I want to enjoy the competition and represent my country with my heart."

© Miss Universe Colombia Miss Universe Colombia

When it comes to her social work, Daniela says that she is focused on inclusivity in fashion, making designs more accessible, and crafting adaptative clothing for seniors, the elderly, and the disabled. "I have been working in the fashion industry for eight years," she said to HOLA!

"This is an invitation to celebrate all body types, following my life story," Daniela said, highlighting the importance of "loving our differences, respecting inclusivity. This is what my social work is all about."