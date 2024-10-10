Miss Venezuela, Ileana Márquez Pedroza, shares her challenges as a beauty queen and single mother of one

There is no challenge that lasts forever or that is impossible to overcome. Ileana Márquez Pedroza knows this very well. As the representative of Venezuela in Miss Universe, she has overcome adverse circumstances and acquired valuable lessons. A teacher by profession, this beautiful woman won the title in a tough competition, becoming the first mother to win a beauty pageant in her country.

In an interview with HOLA! AMÉRICAS spoke about her work as a single mother, her way of facing criticism, and inspiring stories of her childhood.

"When you know who you are, many things don't bother you. At first, opinions were rough, and it hurt me a lot. But then, I understood that what people said wasn't about me because they don't know me."

Ileana became a mother when she was 16 years old, and although she always had the support of her family, that experience was undoubtedly challenging. Today, her daughter Guadalupe, 12, is one of her main driving forces.

© FEDERICO PARRA Ileana Marquez of Amazonas state walks in a gala dress during Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas on December 7, 2023. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Also, her experience as a teenage mother motivated her to join the Niña Madre Foundation, which offers support to children and teenagers in similar situations while guiding them to prevent adolescent pregnancies.

"Being a teenage mother, I had numerous fears; however, I was fortunate to receive a lot of support from my mother."

Ileana, who will compete in the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on November 16, revealed to our publication that her grandmother inspired her to enter these pageants.

Who introduced you to beauty pageants? The inspiration for my love of glamour comes from my grandmother, who used to participate in contests in her town. She has always been an elegant woman with a passion for dressing well. I remember watching Miss Venezuela with her, and I was captivated by the contestants, describing them as "angels walking on a stage." My grandmother asked me if I would ever like to be there, to which I replied, "Why not?" Her influence sparked my love for being well-dressed, participating in beauty pageants, and walking the runway with the grace of those angels I admired on television.

What has been the most significant challenge you have encountered on this journey? I used to think balancing motherhood and my career would be tough. However, I realized that I could successfully manage both responsibilities by staying organized and being disciplined with my work schedule. I gradually came to understand that challenges are temporary. There will always be new obstacles, but we can overcome them. Life is about learning and growing every day.

How has your experience of motherhood been? Guadalupe and I have a beautiful relationship. The most important thing for me is to instill values in her during these worrying times as a mother due to various situations happening in the world. Communication is a focal point that I must have with my daughter so that she feels safe and confident and knows that she will always have her mother here today, tomorrow, and always.



© FEDERICO PARRA Ileana Marquez of Amazonas state walks in swimsuit during Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas on December 7, 2023. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Who takes care of your daughter while you travel frequently? I am grateful for my parents' support, who have been there for me since the beginning. My grandmother, aunt, and brother have also been incredibly supportive, especially when caring for my daughter. I couldn't ask for better caregivers for her.

What message of gratitude would you like your parents to hear from you for the support they have given you? I am grateful beyond words for everything they have done for me. I want to inform them that they are the best parents and grandparents in the world. They have played an incredible role in my life, and they should feel proud of the people they are. I promise to praise and honor them as they deserve in every moment of my life as long as I can do so.

Where does the interest in working with Niña Madre come from? I volunteer at a foundation that interests me because of its program to educate girls about the importance of responsible pregnancy. We have a development plan in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund to provide young women with the tools to plan for their future from a young age. For young mothers, we encourage them to prepare for their future and support them in continuing their education, pursuing a profession, or starting a business. We also provide them with knowledge and support to help them succeed and have a prosperous future.



© FEDERICO PARRA Miss Venezuela 2023 Ileana Marquez (L) of the Amazonas state is crowned by outgoing Miss Venezuela 2022 Diana Silva during Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas on December 7, 2023. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did you decide to promote this initiative? I remember the challenges I faced as a teenage mother. Despite having a supportive mother, there were no parenting classes available at that time, so my mother and I had to figure things out on our own. Now, I realize the importance of education and support for parents. I want to use my experience to help other young mothers. I want them to know they can overcome their fears and worries like I did. One person's story does not define who you are.

And how have you coped with criticism and negative comments as a single mother? When you know who you are, many things don't bother you," and that was hard for me to understand. It's true that coming from anonymity to suddenly expose yourself in a high-profile contest like this one is challenging. I'm referring to the contest because I'm now the queen of my country, and it has gained significant attention. Initially, public opinion was very tough, and I won't deny that it hurt me significantly. However, I eventually realized that what people said about me wasn't a direct reflection of who I am, but rather a reflection of their own experiences. They don't know me, and those who criticize from behind a screen are like ghosts. I turned this into a strength. Now, my advice to people, especially in my country, is to "believe in yourselves and know who you are. When you already know that, nothing will affect you. Turn everything negative into positive, always.

What advice would you give to mothers trying to fulfill their dreams? They have to believe in themselves and that they will achieve it. They have to repeat it to themselves every day. If not, there would not be such successful women, and sometimes, many people do not know they have achieved it alone. But yes, it is possible. It is only a matter of trusting, of believing firmly in God, because sometimes it takes time for me to tell you, but it will come to you; it will always come to you. Never stop believing in yourself, and keep going.



This interview was translated from Spanish to English, edited, and condensed for clarity.