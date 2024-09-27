Marianela Ancheta makes history as Miss Universe Cuba, nearly six decades of not participating in the beauty pageant

After nearly six decades of not participating in the beauty pageant, Cuba has a Miss Universe contestant. Marianela Ancheta, a Cuban-born model and businesswoman based in the United States, was crowned in Miami after competing against 23 women from different parts of the Caribbean island.

"I want to inspire young girls, especially Cuban girls, to follow their dreams," said Ancheta to the Latin Times. With mental health advocacy as her platform, Ancheta has committed to launching workshops and initiatives encouraging open discussions on mental health. "Seeking help is not a weakness; it's a strength," she emphasized.

© Miss Universe Cuba Marianela Ancheta

Familiar faces competing for the crown

The event also featured familiar faces such as Nuestra Belleza Latina 2014 semifinalist and former co-host of Sabado Gigante, Alina Robert. Representing Havana, Alina achieved the first runner-up position and is widely recognized for her portrayal in the Disney+ series "The Roar of the Butterflies."

Additionally, the second runner-up, Maylin Hernández, represented Miss Granma and is notable for her background as a former National Ballet of Cuba dancer.

Highlights of the history-making show

During the highly anticipated event, the contestants kicked off the show wearing blue dresses while showcasing a dance routine to a medley of iconic Celia Cruz songs performed by Grammy-winning Cuban artist Aymée Nuviola. Nuviola continued the night by performing live during the swimsuit segment.

© GettyImages Cuban singer Aymee Nuviola performs at SiriusXM Studios on July 12, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Cuban singers Lenier and Génesis provided a captivating backdrop as the contestants transitioned from swimsuits to elegant evening gowns.

Osmel Sousa was in charge of crowning the new beauty queen. The beauty pageant guru renowned for his work in the Miss Venezuela franchise and now a member of the Miss Universe Organization reminisced about Cuba's last Miss Universe finalist, María Rosa Gamio Fernández, who achieved third runner-up status in 1957. "I hope tonight's winner can replicate, if not surpass, her success," Sousa remarked.

Marianela Ancheta is now the official representative of Cuba for the highly anticipated 2024 Miss Universe competition, which will take place in Mexico City on November 16. Marianela Ancheta will proudly represent her country and endeavor to make history by bringing home the coveted Miss Universe crown, ending Cuba's nearly 60-year absence from the competition's top honors. The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, will pass on her title during the grand event.

Marianela is among the Latinas competing for the Miss Universe crown. Among them are Daniela Toloza, Miss Colombia; Magalí Benejam, representative of Argentina; Celineé Santos Frías, from the Dominican Republic; Claudia Naomi Méndez, Miss Paraguay; Mara Topic, originally from Ecuador; Tatiana Calmell, from Peru; and Ileana Márquez Pedroza, representative of Venezuela.

Miss Universe 2024: Over 100 countries competing

The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant will make history in 2024, with 120 countries reportedly participating. The organization co-owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, said the event, which promises to be a global spectacle, had a massive group of national directors who signed up for this year’s contest.

© Alex PeÃ±a SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - NOVEMBER 18: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is crowned as Miss Universe 2023 during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional JosÃ© Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Alex PeÃ±a/Getty Images)

Miss Universe 2024 is scheduled to take place in Mexico. Mexico has previously hosted the pageant on four occasions: in 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the 2024 pageant, the organizers have announced new rules that will significantly change the competition. One of the most notable changes is the elimination of the age limits for contestants, allowing all women over 18 to participate. This move aims to promote inclusivity and diversity, creating opportunities for women of all ages to showcase their talents and represent their communities on the prestigious stage.