Meet Miss Sinaloa María Fernanda Beltrán, the winner of Miss Universe Mexico

María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa will represent Mexico at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, which will take place on November 16 at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City. The 2024 Miss Universe competition is expected to be the biggest show in the franchise's history after Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip and Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha became co-owners of the Miss Universe Organization.

The 24-year-old native of Culiacán has a strong background in beauty pageants and holds a degree in Marketing and Communication. She is also recognized for her social work, having initiated an anti-cyberbullying campaign three years ago. Her personal experience with online harassment following a beauty pageant win has further fueled her commitment to this cause.

© Miss Universe Mexico

"I was brutally attacked on social networks, and that was where I learned what it is to be a victim and a perpetrator. Understanding this is not in a book, but through advice from women who have experienced this," she mentioned in an interview.

To all the women who have experienced cyberbullying, I want you to know that I understand your struggles. Remember, with me, you have a friend and an ally.

Maria Fernanda is multilingual and fluent in Spanish, English, and French. Her language skills will be advantageous as she competes for the universal crown in just over two months. Her intensive preparation is underway, leveraging her past success as Miss Grand Mexico 2023 to represent Mexico with distinction.

"I feel happy, excited, content, and eager to work to achieve the universal crown" were the first impressions of the Sinaloa native to ¡HOLA! She also assured that the work she would do between now and the day of the contest would not only be reflected on the stage but also in trying to permeate Mexican society and the whole world as the host of the beauty pageant.

"I want to hold this title high so that people can see what it means to be Miss Universe Mexico and understand what is sought so that more and more is achieved each year," said Beltrán. She believes her greatest strengths on the road to universal reign are resilience and perseverance, which she has learned thanks to her career as a model.

© fersitabel Miss Sinaloa María Fernanda Beltrán, the winner of Miss Universe Mexico

Miss Universe 2024

The upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant is scheduled to take place in Mexico. Mexico has been selected as the host country for the pageant four times in the past, in the years 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

© Alex Pena Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is crowned Miss Universe 2023 during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional JosÃ© Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Alex PeÃ±a/Getty Images)

New rules will apply for the 2024 pageant, including the elimination of the contestants' age limits. All women over 18 will be able to participate regardless of their age.



