Miss Sinaloa María Fernanda Beltrán wins Miss Universe Mexico 2024

Mexico has a new queen! On Saturday, Miss Sinaloa María Fernanda Beltrán was crowned Miss Universe Mexico 2024. The talented young woman will represent Mexico at the 73rd Miss Universe, set to take place in Mexico City on November 16. Mariana Macías from Michoacán was the fourth runner-up, while Lorena Sevilla from Colima took third place. Karen Bustos from San Luis Potos was the second runner-up, while Aranza Molina from Tabasco emerged as the first runner-up.

Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Adyan hosted the event at the Canciones Convention Center in Cancún, Quintana Roo. A preliminary round occurred on September 5th, leading to the grand finale. The jury included prominent figures such as Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe Mexico 2016, Kristal Silva, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019, Madison Anderson, actress Geraldine Bazán, lawyer and teacher Daniela Cordero, and doctors Pepe Medel, Ariel Díaz, Phi Nguyen, and Ary Papadopolus.

In the preliminary round, several special awards were presented, including:

Best Catwalk of the Year: Paula Gorozpe, Miss Tlaxcala

Miss Photogenic: Kathia Maldonado, Miss Sonora

Miss Casa Trujillo: Esmeralda Meza, Miss Querétaro

Miss Fajas Forma Tu Cuerpo Mexico: María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa, Miss Sinaloa.

After the opening, contestants in stylish blue velvet jumpsuits were highlighted in the swimwear segment. Immediately afterward, three special awards were presented.

Best Traditional Costume: Izaxóchilt Tonatiuh, designed by Alberto González, who will create the winning outfit for the upcoming Miss Universe.

Best Skin Award: Zya Barceló, Miss Hidalgo

Miss Congeniality: Ana Pau Rivero, Miss Yucatán

TOP 16 MISS MEXICO FINALISTS

Fifteen contestants were selected by the jury, and one more finalist was chosen through public voting on the Miss Universe Mexico app.

Lorena Sevilla (Colima), Cristina Villegas (Jalisco), Zya Barceló (Hidalgo), Paula Gorozpe (Tlaxcala), María Malo (Mexico City), Esmeralda Meza (Querétaro), Aranza Molina (Tabasco), Alejandra Tijerina (Nuevo León), Ana Pau Rivero (Yucatán), Karen Bustos (San Luis Potosí), Priscila Valverde (Guerrero), Mariana Macías (Michoacán), Zaida Ramírez (Guanajuato), Ariadna Muro (International Community), Jessica Farján (State of Mexico), and María Fernanda Beltrán (Sinaloa) made the cut.

​As the contestants prepared for the evening gown competition, Mau and Ricky brought energy to the event with their performances of hits like Gran Día, La Boca, and Desconocidos. They also introduced Espectacular from their new album, Hotel Caracas.

The finalists captivated the audience in their evening gowns, stepping forward one by one to showcase their beauty and stunning outfits, all set to the instrumental version of Así Fue, one of Juan Gabriel's iconic songs.

TOP 10 MISS MEXICO FINALISTS

Priscila Valverde (Guerrero), María Malo (Mexico City), Aranza Molina (Tabasco), Cristina Villegas (Jalisco), María Fernanda Beltrán (Sinaloa), Lorena Sevilla (Colima), Ariadna Muro (International Community), Mariana Macías (Michoacán), Alejandra Tijerina (Nuevo León), and Karen Bustos (San Luis Potosí) were named the top 10.

After revealing the ten finalists, each was given the chance to address the audience for 30 seconds.

TOP 5 MISS MEXICO FINALISTS

The five finalists who answered questions from the jury were:

Mariana Macías (Michoacán)

María Fernanda Beltrán (Sinaloa)

Lorena Sevilla (Colima)

Karen Bustos (San Luis Potosí)

Aranza Molina (Tabasco)

At the end of the ceremony, current Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, took the stage to honor Osmel Sousa. After announcing the final contestants, Sheynnis crowned María Fernanda Beltrán as the new Miss Universe Mexico.