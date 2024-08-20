Sheynnis Palacios adventures with animals on an African safari

Sheynnis Palacios' reign as Miss Universe has taken her worldwide, so much that she could break a record. With a little over a month left as Miss Universe, the Nicaraguan native set off for Nairobi, Kenya, for a fun safari where she spent time with the animals and even named a baby elephant!
"Jambo, Kenya," said Sheynnis to her new destination. She rocked the perfect look to explore the African savannah. The beauty queen added a white scarf and sunglasses to her earth-toned green outfit.
Sheynnis had fun taking photos with Eddie the giraffe, who proved to be a model. They both posed with their tongues sticking out making for an epic photo.
The beauty queen had another look that was more colorful with African-inspired prints and a shaw. Noe many people will get to experience a safari like this, and she looked very happy.
The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is coming up fast on September 28, 2024, in Mexico City. For now, Palacios has been enjoying her global tour.
Before her safari ended, she had the joy of naming a baby elephant. "Today I'm going to adopt an elephant, and its name is very special to me: Diamond," she said happily as she looked at the baby elephant in person for the first time.
The trip to Kenya ended on August 19, leaving Miss Universe fans ready to continue the adventure in Africa, this time visiting Zimbabwe.