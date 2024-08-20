Rafael Nadal reveals his next tournament while vacationing in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal is addressing his future. The beloved tennis star has been enjoying some time off while in his home in Mallorca, Spain. In a new interview, Nadal discussed his time off and the next tournament he'd be playing at.

In an interview with Marca, Nadal spoke about various topics, including soccer, his vacation, and most importantly, the next tournament he'd be participating in. He also revealed that he wasn't planning on discussing his plans for the future just yet.

"I'm not in a rush to make any decisions regarding my future," he said in Spanish. "What's for certain is that I'll be at the Laver Cup. And then we'll see,

he said.

The Laver Cup is an international tennis cup for men hosted on hard courts, with the participants playing in teams. It will kick off this September 20th. This year, the tournament will be hosted in Berlin. “I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” said Nadal in a statement.

“I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.” This marks his fourth Laver Cup appearance.

Nadal is at a stage in his career where he wants to take advantage of every opportunity

Much has been said about Nadal, his fitness, and his performance on tennis courts over the past year, which saw his return after various surgeries and an extended absence.

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given," he continued in the statement. "Teaming up is always an incredible experience and I have always enjoyed it, the competition is different and exciting. I’m looking forward to going to Berlin and helping Team Europe win back the Laver Cup.”

