Afro-Latina Alma Cooper wins the 2024 Miss USA competition: Who is she?

Miss Michigan Alma Cooper was crowned the new Miss USA during the pageant's 73rd annual ceremony. Her victory comes after a controversial period for the Miss USA organization, marked by the resignation of a previous titleholder and significant internal shakeups. Alma Cooper, 22, captured the hearts of the judges and audience alike with her grace, poise, and inspiring background.

"As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro-Latina woman, and an officer in the United States Army, I am living the American dream," Cooper stated during the Q&A portion of the pageant, according to CNN and Today.com.

© Gilbert Flores / Getty Images Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA, wins Miss USA 2024 onstage with Savannah Gankiewicz, Miss USA 2023, and Morgan Romano, Miss USA 2022, at the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cooper's journey to the crown is as impressive as it is inspiring. She is a U.S. Army officer, a data scientist, and a master's student at Stanford University, where she is researching food insecurity. "I have wanted to walk the Miss USA stage since I was a little itty-bitty girl," Cooper shared in a video profile posted by Stanford last week. "I found that my skills ... and having this community and this love and support, it all managed to make me a better candidate."

The Runners-Up

The competition was fierce, with Miss Kentucky Connor Perry and Miss Oklahoma Danika Christopherson finishing as the first and second runners-up. Perry and Christopherson brought their unique stories and talents to the stage, making the final decision challenging for the judges.

© Getty Images Macy Hudson, Miss Ohio USA, Christell Foote, Miss Tennessee USA, Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA-winner of Miss USA 2024, Connor Perry, Miss Kentucky USA and Danika Christopherson, Miss Oklahoma USA at the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A New Chapter for Miss USA

Cooper's crowning marks a significant moment for the Miss USA organization, which has experienced a turbulent year. The resignations of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and former Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava, along with the exit of the organization's social media director, had cast a shadow over the pageant.

As the new Miss USA, Alma Cooper is poised to inspire countless individuals with her story and platform.

The reasons behind these resignations

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava shared her reasons for stepping down, citing a misalignment of her “personal values” as they “no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” The high school student from New Jersey, who clinched the Miss Teen USA crown in September, expressed gratitude for the opportunity but ultimately felt compelled to follow her conscience.

© GettyImages (L R) Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava walk the runway at Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway NYFW Celebrity Event at Nebula Nightclub on February 10, 2024 in New York City.

Noelia Voigt, crowned Miss USA 2023, resigned from her duties days before Miss Teen USA. Voigt’s resignation raises questions about her departure’s circumstances and what led to this decision. “I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next,” she wrote.

Although the decision has sparked fan curiosity and concern, the Miss USA Organization has responded with a statement reflecting understanding and support for Voigt’s choice. In their official statement, shared via email to HOLA! USA, the Miss USA Organization, expressed: “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

Looking Ahead

© Getty Images Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA, is crowned Miss USA 2024 onstage during the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cooper can represent the United States globally at the Miss Universe competition with her new title. Her journey from a young girl with dreams of the Miss USA stage to a multifaceted professional and community leader is a powerful reminder that with determination and support, anything is possible.