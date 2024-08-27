The new Miss Universe Guatemala after Andrea Radford's pregnancy announcement

In early July, Guatemala crowned their beauty queen, Mónica Andrea Aguilar Radford, who was set to travel to Mexico in November to compete in Miss Universe. However, her plans have changed as it was recently confirmed that she is expecting her first baby, leading to her departure from the competition and the transfer of the crown to first runner-up, Ana Gabriela Villanueva, 22.

© © IG: @missuniversegt Ana Gabriela Villanueva, Miss Guatemala, and Mónica Andrea Aguilar Radford

"The organization of Miss Guatemala acknowledges that unexpected changes are part of life and, at times, these can affect commitments made, even in the realm of beauty pageants. It is during these moments that understanding and support become essential," the Miss Guatemala organization said in a statement.

"Mónica Andrea Aguilar Radford, who was crowned Miss Universe Guatemala 2024 on July 7, 2024, has shared with us the wonderful news that she will soon become a mother. This event marks the beginning of a new and exciting stage in her personal life, which we celebrate alongside her and her family," they added.

"However, given the particularities of this stage, Andrea will not be able to fully fulfill the commitments and responsibilities inherent to the title," they continued. "In light of this, and following the established ranking order in the national beauty pageant, the Miss Universe Guatemala organization is pleased to announce that Ana Gabriela Villanueva Jolón, first runner-up in the competition and a native of Santa Rosa, will assume the title of Miss Universe Guatemala 2024 and represent our country in the Miss Universe international pageant to be held in Mexico City this November."

A Historic Event

© © IG: @missuniversegt Ana Gabriela Villanueva

Ana Gabriela is 22 and hails from Santa Cruz Naranjo, Santa Rosa. The young woman, the daughter of a Mexican father and a Guatemalan mother, is pursuing a degree in Legal and Social Sciences.

The decision to crown the first runner-up unprecedented in the 53-year history of the national pageant. This also marks the first time a woman from Santa Rosa will represent the country on an international level.