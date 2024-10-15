Sheynnis Palacios reveals her plans after her reign as Miss Universe

Sheynnis Palacios’ reign as Miss Universe is coming to an end. After a remarkable year filled with global travels, participating in prestigious events, and engaging in various social causes, the Nicaraguan-born beauty queen is ready to embark on a new chapter in both her personal and professional life. As preparations for the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant take shape—set to take place this year in Mexico City—Sheynnis has revealed her plans for life after she hands over the crown to her successor on Saturday, November 16.

Reflecting on her time as Miss Universe, Sheynnis shared that the experience has been beyond her wildest dreams. “It has exceeded my expectations. A year where I learned, grew, and gained lessons for what’s to come,” she said joyfully in an interview with En Casa con Telemundo.

Looking ahead, she added, “I’d love to continue exploring every facet of my profession. I’m a Communications Specialist, and I want to dive into production, hosting radio shows, and writing.”

Palacios also expressed a newfound interest in acting, a passion sparked during her time as Miss Universe. As for her modeling career, she’s open to gracing runways and starring in high-profile campaigns.

Additionally, Sheynnis plans to dedicate significant time to one of her most important projects, Enciende tu Mente (Ignite Your Mind), which focuses on promoting mental health. She began this initiative before being crowned by her predecessor, R’Bonney Gabriel, and remains committed to its mission.

Becoming a Queen: A life changing moment

Winning the title of Miss Universe 2023 was a life-changing moment for Sheynnis, but she emphasizes that at her core, she remains the same person who entered the competition with big dreams. “I feel like I never had to play a character before, during, or after Miss Universe. I’m still the same Sheynnis, but now I’m eager to embrace my professional side as a communicator,” she said with sincerity.

She continued, “There’s a bit more freedom now because there’s a protocol as Miss Universe. No one could touch you or give you a kiss. Now, this next stage is all about the independent Sheynnis.”

Love has entered her personal life

In early September, Sheynnis confirmed her relationship with athlete Carlos Gómez, also known as ‘El Cañón.’ Through a series of photos shared on social media, the beauty queen showed her deep connection with the former contestant of La Casa de los Famosos 4, whom she met on a flight when he asked her for a selfie.

Their chemistry was undeniable, and since that moment, they’ve been inseparable. “From day one, he told me, ‘You’re a diamond.’ He saw me, we talked, and he said, ‘You radiate so much light,’” Sheynnis recalled about their initial spark. Laughing, she added, “I’m not sure if it was the charm, though.”