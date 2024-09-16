Sheynnis Palacios becomes a true Inca goddess

Sheynnis Palacios has been living it up in Peru and sharing some amazing photos on social media that show how incredible her experience has been over the past few days. Miss Universe 2023 took in the stunning views of Cusco, diving headfirst into the rich, ancient culture that runs deep in Peru. She made sure to hit all the most picturesque spots and even took part in a spiritual ritual where she channeled her inner Inca goddess, rocking traditional attire.

© @sheynnispalacios_of

Likewise, the beauty queen was clearly moved, almost in tears after taking part in a sacred ceremony with a shaman. "Thank you, Peru. I’m leaving in love with your natural and spiritual beauty," Palacios wrote, capturing her connection with the country. In another post, she’s seen feeding vicuñas and alpacas—animals native to the highlands that provide wool for some of the most luxurious and high-value fabrics in the textile world.

And, of course, the most beautiful woman in the world couldn’t miss a visit to the ruins of Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In her stunning photos, she’s seen wearing a colorful poncho that reflects Andean culture, along with a black hat and a big smile, showing just how much she enjoyed her time there. Her trip also included walks along the remote paths, visits to artisans crafting fabrics by hand, and plenty of time connecting with nature—some of the standout moments for the current queen.

© @sheynnispalacios_of

As we may recall, Sheynnis is in the final part of her reign and has been traveling to different countries as part of her international agenda as a beauty ambassador. At each of her stops, she has surprised us with her countless activities, including a recent day on a safari in Kenya.



© @sheynnispalacios_of

Found Love

Just a few weeks ago, the Nicaraguan beauty surprised everyone by confirming her romance with Venezuelan baseball player Carlos Gómez. She took to her social media to shout her love from the rooftops with a series of romantic snapshots. “And love came to us,” wrote the beautiful Palacios.

In an interview with Andrea Meza about their love story, Sheynnis commented, “We were on the same flight. I knew he was famous, and he knew I was famous. He asked, 'Can I take a picture with you?' and I said, 'Yes.'” The chemistry was immediate; according to Sheynnis, things flowed naturally. “We started talking, and to this day, we’re still talking, now in a relationship full of many commitments.”