Sheynnis Palacios shines like the sun in a Latin American design as her reign comes to an end

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios will say goodbye to her title in a few months, and she's making sure she ends it on a fashionable note. Throughout her reign, the Nicaraguan beauty gave back to communities around the world with her humanitarian work, always with a smile and beautiful outfits, showcasing designs celebrating Latin American fashion.

In a recent Instagram post in collaboration with Miss Universe, Palacios posed in a beautiful yellow gown by designer Nathalie Kriado. Known for her maximalist gala designs, Kriado has a boutique in San José, Puerto Rico. She posed with her hair slicked with a wet look tucked behind her ears, showcasing her face. The yellow gown had a corset top that had a high slit in the front with a giant bow.

She wore a white suit from the same designer last week on July 11th.

As the first Nicaraguan to win the crown, Palacios has been dedicated to showcasing talented designers in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Mexico. Her stylist, Keyther Estevez, has been dressing her throughout the year with beautiful Latin American designers like Kriado, Miguel Genao, Giannina Azar, Wanda Taveras, and more. The 24-year-old title holder has been traveling around the world as part of her extensive tour, representing the organization and promoting charitable causes as a global ambassador.

Palacios has become one of the most beloved titleholders and will soon pass on her crown. Miss Universe 2024 will be held in Mexico for the first time since 2007 on September 28, 2024. She will crown her successor at the end of the ceremony, marking the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant. Until then, she will continue to tour.

Her latest trip was to the Bahamas - this week, Palacios shared a sweet reel visiting the island, feeding pigs, and swimming in the ocean.