Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios goes on a date with one of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ participants

Telemundo’s reality show, La Casa de los Famosos, is back for its fourth season, and the stories of the participants involved are slowly beginning to emerge. This edition of the program features 23 participants, ranging from actors, musicians, influencers, models, and athletes. But one of the participants is already making headlines after being spotted on a date with Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios.

The Nicaraguan model who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on November 18, 2023, in El Salvador, reportedly spent time with former Venezuelan baseball player Carlos Gómez, who is also known as “El Cañón.”

Gómez, who is a well-known sports figure and previously participated in Exatlón, reportedly got along with Sheynnis Palacios; however it is unknown if this was just part of the show or if a relationship develops in the future.

Sheynnis’s mishap

Inside La Casa de los Famosos, Sheynnis had an oops moment, when opening a safe containing the 200 thousand dollars that will be awarded at the end of the show. Curious about the prize, Sheynnis opened the box and dropped the lid, and to her surprise the like broke.

The Miss Universe was visibly nervous and embarrassed, but thankfully some of the reality show participants helped her. “Things that happen… 😂The boss didn’t get that angry,” she wrote on social media alongside the funny video.