Telemundo is getting ready to surprise its audience with exciting content a few weeks before the end of 2023. The network has announced the premiere date of the fourth season of “La Casa de los Famosos,” along with the cast that will be part of this edition, offering a glimpse of what’s to come in the new year.

The reality show is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 23 at 7 PM/6C. It will be hosted by Jimena Gállego and Nacho Lozano. As with every season, the cast promises to be spectacular and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Below, we present the first confirmed cast members.