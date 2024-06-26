Meet Mara Topic: the Ecuadorian diagnosed with a rare disease participating in Miss Universe

Mara Topic, Miss Universe Ecuador, is set to represent her country in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico. With grace and determination, she sees this platform as an opportunity to shine a light on Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with a few years ago. Her journey of overcoming personal challenges aims to inspire others to persevere despite their difficulties.

​​​​Hashimoto's disease is rare in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, affecting various body systems and causing multiple symptoms. For Mara, the most noticeable symptom has been hair loss, which has led her to wear wigs.

© @maratopic At 29, the Guayaquil native will represent her country in the contest. Her expertise lies in film directing and producing, placing her close to the cameras.

In a recent interview with El Universo, Mara shared her story of discovery and acceptance. "My mother noticed that I was losing too much hair. I thought I had always had little hair, but she told me this was on another level. She forced me to undergo various tests, some more in-depth than others," she recounted.

In this candid conversation, the Guayaquil native explained her decision to make her condition public. "I didn't want it to happen that one day my wig fell off and that way people found out. I preferred to be honest and just tell it. Besides, one day I went out with long hair, then shorter; it didn't make sense. And I said to myself, if I'm honest, maybe I can inspire other women because there are many stigmas against wigs," she added.

Mara, who was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease in 2018, revealed why she chose to speak about it only recently. She emphasized that she had to go through significant self-acceptance before making her condition public. "All, this time, I've tried to understand it. It's a condition I didn't know how to improve. Yes, it was obviously bad, but I also tried to hide it. Everyone puts on masks and tries to conceal their imperfections. I thought, 'Maybe they won't accept me this way,' but the jury could have also said, 'We don't want a girl who doesn't have hair.' Thank God today what matters is your essence in everything, and that's what they're looking for," she said emotionally.

When asked if she was ready to be seen without a wig, Mara admitted she hadn't done so yet but is considering the best moment for it after a long personal journey. "I have a lot of videos like this, but I'm thinking about when to upload them. I want it to be an organic moment when I show what my hair looks like without a wig. It affected my self-esteem a lot, but I'm doing everything possible to represent my country better," she said.

Mara Topic's bravery in sharing her story and dedication to raising awareness about Hashimoto's disease are powerful examples of resilience and authenticity. As she steps onto the Miss Universe stage, she represents Ecuador and the many individuals battling autoimmune disorders worldwide, showing that beauty truly comes from within.