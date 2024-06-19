Britney Spears’ ex sister in law, Fay Asghari, to compete in Miss Universe 2024

Britney Spears’ ex-sister in law, Fay Asghari, will be participating in Miss Universe 2024. This past June 17th, Fay, the sister of Sam Asghari, was crowned as Miss Universe Persia 2024.

Sam celebrated his sister’s achievements online, sharing a photo of his sister after winning the crown. He also shared a statement where he revealed that Fay became the first Persian woman to attend the iconic beauty pageant. “I’m speechless. My sister @fayasgharii made history tonight. She became the first ever miss universe Persia. She will be the first ever Persian women to attend @missuniverse,” he wrote. “Fay you inspired millions of little girls tonight that are born in countries and situations of restrain. Growing up with three overachieving sisters made me into a man I am today. I will never doubt your powers.”

Fay will be traveling to Mexico in November, where the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe will be hosted. She’ll be competing alongside 30 other contestants that have been confrimed as of this writing.

Fay also shared a statement on social media, sharing her joy over being involved in Miss Universe. “I can’t believe this is Persia’s first time participating in the Miss Universe competition after 72 years, and I’m one of the first girls, alongside other beautiful Persian women, to walk the stage! It’s such an exciting and historic moment!”

She is a cosmetic nurse practitioner, having a title in Microbiology. She arrived in the US 15 years ago, hoping to achieve her dreams and accomplish great things. After a lot of effort and work, she’s realized her dreams and is entering one of the world’s biggest stages.

Asghari’s sisters in his wedding

Sam Asghari’s sisters were in attendance at his wedding with Britney Spears. The day of the event, they all shared photos alongside their brother, celebrating the special moment. Their names are Maddie, Ellie and Fay.