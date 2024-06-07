"La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises" (The Most Precious Of Cargoes) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Sam Asghari can’t mention Britney Spears during his participation on ‘The Traitors’

This directive encompasses all forms of commentary—be it positive or negative

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Sam Asghari, known primarily as Britney Spears‘ most recent ex-husband, is stepping into a new layer of public attention with his participation in Peacock’s hit competition series, “The Traitors.” However, this latest venture requires Asghari to carve out his identity independent of his high-profile marriage.

According to sources close to TMZ, Asghari is instructed not to discuss Britney Spears during his time on the show. This directive encompasses all forms of commentary—be it positive or negative.

Such a gag order indicates that the show’s producers, and perhaps Asghari himself, are keen on ensuring that his relationship with the pop icon does not overshadow his participation. Instead, they want to provide him with a platform to showcase his talents and personality.

Sam is Competing Among other Stars

On “The Traitors,” Asghari will be up against a diverse and well-known cast, including “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, reality TV personality Tom Sandoval, “Survivor” legend Rob “Boston Rob” Marino, and professional wrestler Nikki Garcia. This eclectic mix of competitors promises an intriguing season, where each participant’s unique background and skill set will be tested in various challenges of strategy and deceit.

2024 Mercy For Animals Hope Gala©GettyImages

Sam is now Carving Out His Path

For Asghari, “The Traitors” represents a significant opportunity to step out of the shadow of his marriage to Spears and establish himself as a public figure in his own right. His previous public image has primarily been tied to his role as Spears‘ partner, but this new platform offers him the chance to redefine himself.

In reality television’s competitive and often cutthroat environment, Asghari’s success will depend on his ability to navigate alliances, perform in challenges, and engage with both his fellow contestants and the audience.

