Two more candidates are out of Miss Universe 2024, what happened?

The countdown to find out the winner of Miss Universe 2024 has already begun. This Saturday, November 16, the final will be held in Mexico City, where the candidates are ready for the big moment. However, in a surprising turn of events, two of the Misses who were looking to take home the crown decided to withdraw from the competition on their own.

The 2024 Miss Universe Crown

Mia le Roux - Miss Universe South Africa

The first of them is Mia le Roux, Miss Universe South Africa, who withdrew from the pageant for health reasons, as announced by the Miss Universe South Africa organization through a statement on its social networks.

In her post, Mia said: "I am deeply grateful for South Africa's unwavering support during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed in me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I can continue to serve my country with all my strength."

Miss South Africa said: "Mia has shown incredible courage and grace during this difficult time. Her health and well-being are our top priority and we are by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts go out to her as she takes the necessary steps towards her recovery."

Edona Bajrami - Miss Universe Kosovo

The other candidate who voluntarily withdrew was Kosovo representative Edona Bajrami. The 37-year-old woman suffered an injury to her left foot, which required her to wear an immobilizing boot.

The young woman suffered an accident at the Gala de las Catrinas, an event held in honor of the Day of the Dead, one of the most representative dates of Mexican culture.

Edona shared that she is feeling much better now; however, she couldn't continue in the competition, which required physical effort during the training camp since the candidates fulfilled several commitments on the way to the final.

© IG: @eedonabajrami Edona Bajrami withdrew due to an injury

The disqualification of Miss Panama

Originally, 128 women were to compete for the Miss Universe crown; but in addition to the withdrawal of Miss Kosovo and Miss South Africa, Italy Mora, Miss Panama, was also disqualified; she was eliminated from the competition earlier this month by the Miss Universe organization, as a result of "an exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary commission."

According to Italy herself, there was a misunderstanding surrounding her boyfriend being inside a hotel room, and she alleged that the head of Miss Panamá, César Anel Rodríguez, was aware of the meeting and even helped coordinate it. In her statement, Italy clarified, "Miss Universe just followed their rules. I take responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences.

© © IG: @italy.mora

Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe will air in Spanish on Saturday, November 16 exclusively on Telemundo in the United States, and on Telemundo International and USA Network simultaneously on their cable channels throughout Latin America.