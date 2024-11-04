Miss Universe 2024 Catrinas Gala: This is what the beauty pageants wore during the Día de Muertos festivities

In Mexico, the Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a deeply cherished celebration that occurs each year on November 1 and 2. During these days, the country becomes a vibrant homage to those who have passed, with altars adorned in marigold cempasúchil flowers, candles, and favorite foods of the deceased, who are believed to visit their families once a year. The streets come alive with the iconic catrinas, elegantly dressed skeletal figures symbolizing death, often painted and dressed in vivid colors.
In 2024, this beloved tradition found a global spotlight at the Catrina's Gala in Mexico City. In partnership with the 73rd Miss Universe competition, this exclusive event united beauty queens from all corners of the world to celebrate cultural diversity and shared traditions.
Hosted at the historic Colegio de las Vizcaínas in the heart of Mexico City, the Catrinas Gala united beauty, tradition, and cultural appreciation. Beauty queens from all corners of the world embraced the significance of the Mexican holiday. Representing Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico, the contestants brought their cultural pride and respect for Mexican customs to the forefront, dressing as catrinas with spectacular artistry.
Each contestant presented a unique interpretation of the Catrina, with lavish dresses, intricate headdresses, and artistic makeup that emphasized individual style and respect for Mexican traditions—the evening sparkled with elegant skeletal designs that combined flowers, jewels, feathers, and metallic accents, capturing the spiritual and celebratory essence of the Day of the Dead. These beauty queens' vibrant colors and regal poses embodied the balance between life and death that Día de Muertos celebrates. Many contestants took the opportunity to share their experiences with ¡HOLA!, expressing their deep admiration for the beauty and richness of Mexican culture and the honor they felt in partaking in such a unique and profound celebration. Their respect for Mexican customs and their efforts to embody the spirit of the Catrina was genuinely inspiring.
