Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miss Universe 2024 Catrinas Gala: This is what the beauty pageants wore during the Día de Muertos festivities
Digital Cover fashion© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Culture and Fashion

Miss Universe 2024 Catrinas Gala: This is what the beauty pageants wore during the Día de Muertos festivities

¡HOLA! had the exclusive opportunity to visit the Colegio de las Vizcaínas and spend time with the contestants during the Day of the Dead festival

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
NOVEMBER 4, 2024 1:59 PM EST

In Mexico, the Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a deeply cherished celebration that occurs each year on November 1 and 2. During these days, the country becomes a vibrant homage to those who have passed, with altars adorned in marigold cempasúchil flowers, candles, and favorite foods of the deceased, who are believed to visit their families once a year. The streets come alive with the iconic catrinas, elegantly dressed skeletal figures symbolizing death, often painted and dressed in vivid colors. 

In 2024, this beloved tradition found a global spotlight at the Catrina's Gala in Mexico City. In partnership with the 73rd Miss Universe competition, this exclusive event united beauty queens from all corners of the world to celebrate cultural diversity and shared traditions. 

© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Hosted at the historic Colegio de las Vizcaínas in the heart of Mexico City, the Catrinas Gala united beauty, tradition, and cultural appreciation. Beauty queens from all corners of the world embraced the significance of the Mexican holiday. Representing Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico, the contestants brought their cultural pride and respect for Mexican customs to the forefront, dressing as catrinas with spectacular artistry.

Each contestant presented a unique interpretation of the Catrina, with lavish dresses, intricate headdresses, and artistic makeup that emphasized individual style and respect for Mexican traditions—the evening sparkled with elegant skeletal designs that combined flowers, jewels, feathers, and metallic accents, capturing the spiritual and celebratory essence of the Day of the Dead. These beauty queens' vibrant colors and regal poses embodied the balance between life and death that Día de Muertos celebrates. Many contestants took the opportunity to share their experiences with ¡HOLA!, expressing their deep admiration for the beauty and richness of Mexican culture and the honor they felt in partaking in such a unique and profound celebration. Their respect for Mexican customs and their efforts to embody the spirit of the Catrina was genuinely inspiring.

© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

This exclusive look at the Catrina's Gala reveals not only the beauty and creativity of the Miss Universe contestants, who presented unique interpretations of the Catrina with lavish dresses, intricate headdresses, and artistic makeup but also the lasting impact of Mexico's traditions on those who come to experience it. The 73rd Miss Universe pageant, with Mexico as this year's host, promises to be an unforgettable celebration highlighting the country's cultural wealth, starting with a memorable and meaningful night at the Catrina's Gala.

Miss Universe Peru© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Peru

Miss Universe Peru, Tatiana Calmell

Miss Universe Brazil © Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Brazil

Miss Universe Brazil, Luana Cavalcante

Miss Universe Guatemala© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Guatemala

Miss Universe Guatemala, Ana Gabriela Villanueva Jolón

Miss Universe Mexico© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Mexico

Miss Universe Mexico, María Fernanda Beltrán

Miss Universe Uruguay© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Uruguay

Miss Universe Uruguay, Yanina Lucas

Miss Universe Cuba© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Cuba

Miss Universe Cuba, Marianela Ancheta

Miss Universe Costa Rica© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Costa Rica

Miss Universe Costa Rica, Elena Hidalgo

Miss Universe Spain© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Spain

Miss Universe Spain, Michelle Jiménez

Miss Universe Dominican Republic© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Dominican Republic

Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Celinee Santos Frias

Miss Universe Argentina© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Argentina

Miss Universe Argentina, Magalí Benejam

Miss Universe Puerto Rico© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Jennifer Colón

Miss Universe Paraguay© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Paraguay

Miss Universe Paraguay, Naomi Méndez

Miss Universe Belize© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Belize

Miss Universe Belize, Halima Hoy

Miss Universe Bolivia© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Bolivia

Miss Universe Bolivia, Juliana Barrientos

Miss Universe Colombia© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Colombia

Miss Universe Colombia, Daniela Toloza

Miss Universe Venezuela© Photo: Arturo Díaz/ Production: Christian Carabias

Miss Universe Venezuela

Miss Universe Venezuela, Ileana Márquez Pedroza

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS