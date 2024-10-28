Catrina Makeup: How to achieve this traditional makeup idea for Halloween or Día de Muertos

Whether you are looking for Catrina, witch, vampire, or creative Halloween clown makeup ideas, celebrity-inspired Halloween costumes, zodiac sign-inspired looks, or embracing Latino pop culture icons' outfits, there are so many ways to make a statement this spooky season.

La Catrina is a Día de Muertos (and Halloween makeup idea) that blends art, culture, and elegance and is always a standout. Inspired by the famous Mexican Day of the Dead figure created by artist José Guadalupe Posada, the Catrina makeup honors loved ones who have passed away. It's intricate, eye-catching, and full of color, making it one of the best makeup ideas for those who want to mix tradition with style.

© Getty Images Portrait of a friends celebrating the day of the dead lighting candle

Here's a step-by-step guide to creating this iconic look

Step 1: Prepare Your Canvas with a White Base

Start with a clean, moisturized face to achieve the proper foundation for your Catrina makeup. Apply a white face paint or makeup foundation evenly across your face to create a blank canvas that resembles a skull. Opt for a high-quality, water-based face paint for comfortable wear throughout the evening. This base will help the bright colors and details of your Halloween and Día de Muertos makeup idea pop.

Pro Tip: Use a makeup sponge to apply the white paint for smooth, even coverage, and set it with a translucent setting powder to keep your makeup in place.

Step 2: Create Hollow Eyes and Nose

Deep-set eye sockets are essential for a Catrina-inspired Halloween makeup idea. Using black or dark purple face paint, outline large circles around each eye, extending slightly past your natural eye contours. Fill in the circles with the same color, ensuring they're even and bold. To create the nose, draw an upside-down heart shape starting from the middle of the nose bridge and filling in the tip. This will give you the skeleton-like nose central to traditional Catrina makeup.

Pro Tip: For a dramatic look, use a smoky eye shadow around the edges of the circles for a gradient effect. This adds depth and dimension to your Catrina makeup.

© Arturo Pena Romano Medina Portrait of a catrina with a crown of flowers on the Day of the Dead to celebrate her ancestors.

Step 3: Add Beautiful Floral Details

Floral decorations are Catrina's signature and one reason this makeup is among the most beautiful Halloween makeup ideas. Use vibrant face paint colors like pink, red, blue, or yellow to paint petals around the black circles over your eyes, resembling marigold flowers. Add small flowers around your face, using face paint or even tiny appliqué stickers to elevate your Catrina look further. This colorful detail honors the Mexican tradition and adds a beautiful touch to your Halloween and Día de Muertos makeup idea.

Step 4: Define Cheekbones for a Skeleton Look

One of the reasons the Catrina makeup is a popular makeup idea is its skull-like, yet beautifully artistic, representation. To create that classic skeletal look, use black or gray face paint to contour your cheekbones. Draw thin lines outward from the corners of your mouth, stopping around mid-cheek. Shade slightly under the lines for depth.

If you want to get even more creative, you can add ornate swirls or delicate spider web designs around your cheek area to give your Catrina makeup an intricate, refined look.

© FG Trade Latin Mother helping daughter to get face makeup as a sugar skull for day of the dead

Step 5: Perfect the Mouth with a Stitch Effect

One of the defining features of the Catrina makeup is the stitched-mouth effect, a Halloween makeup idea that's easy to achieve. Draw a line from each corner of your mouth and extend it outward. Add small, vertical lines or "stitches" along this line for a skeletal effect.

Pro Tip: To make your look last all night, use a long-wear black eyeliner for the stitches and set it with a thin layer of translucent powder.

© FG Trade Latin Young woman having her makeup done for day of the dead

Step 6: Add Rhinestones for Extra Glam

For a touch of glam, apply rhinestones along the edges of your floral designs or around your eyes. These will catch the light and make your Catrina makeup look shine, adding elegance and allure. Choose adhesive rhinestones for easy application and extra security.

Step 7: Finish with a Flower Crown

Complete your Halloween makeup idea or Día de Muertos look by adding a beautiful flower crown, typically featuring butterflies, marigolds, roses, or brightly colored flowers. You can buy a pre-made crown or create one by attaching artificial flowers to a headband. The flower crown is the finishing touch that makes the Catrina makeup one of the most enchanting Halloween makeup ideas.

Tips for Making Your Catrina Makeup Last