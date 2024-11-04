Miss Universe Organization has disqualified Miss Panama, Italy Mora, from the 2024 competition

The Miss Universe Organization announced that Panama's representative, Italy Mora, will not participate in the pageant scheduled for November 16 in Mexico City. This surprising news for many Panamanians was confirmed in an official statement explaining that the decision to cancel the 19-year-old was made following an "exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary committee."

"The Miss Universe organization regrets to announce the withdrawal of Panama's contestant from the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. This decision has been taken after a thorough evaluation by our disciplinary commission," they began. "The disciplinary committee, charged with maintaining the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a full audit of the matter and, based on the information gathered and reviewed, has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the current circumstances," they explain.

© @italy.mora

They continued: "It is important to note that we made this decision with the utmost respect for all parties involved. Our number one priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our contestants, who exemplify diversity, talent, and dedication."

Throughout the statement, the organization emphasizes the importance of maintaining confidentiality and respect during this process without giving further details of what would have happened at the hotel where the contestants are in Mexico City, where the concentration is taking place, through various activities, which would help choose the finalists.

"The Miss Universe organization wishes to stress the importance of maintaining confidentiality and respect during this process. Over the years, our pageant has been a beacon of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment for women around the world. In this regard, adhering to strong ethical principles, such as confidentiality and respect, is essential to maintaining the integrity of our organization and the well-being of our participants."

© @italy.mora

"Confidentiality is a fundamental pillar of any disciplinary process. By protecting sensitive and personal information, we not only ensure fairness and equity in our decisions, but also the dignity of all involved. As we move forward, we reaffirm our dedication to these principles, inviting all our participants, supporters, and media to join us in this commitment. We kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of our Panama contestant during this time and to avoid unnecessary speculation that may negatively affect all parties involved," they said in the statement.

"We would like to thank you once again for the continued support and understanding of our community as we work together to ensure that Miss Universe continues to be a platform for inspiration and positive change in the world," they concluded.

Among many contestants, Italy Mora was in Mexico City preparing for the preliminary events to take them to the competition's final.

Panama's reaction to Italy Mora's withdrawal

In addition to the official statement from Miss Universe, César Anel Rodríguez, President of Señorita Panamá Oficial, held a live broadcast to share the news with his country. "We do not have any disagreement or conflict with the organization. We have worked together all day to come up with a statement and be able to inform you that, unfortunately, our country will not be represented, at least until today, in the next edition of Miss Universe."

He continued: "I know that there are many questions, but I ask for the prudence and respect that we need to be all on the same page. Unfortunately, as a young woman, she made a mistake that is not within what the organization can allow. And Miss Universe made the decision to withdraw her from the contest."

Speculations grow after Italy Mora's Miss Universe withdrawal

César did not delve into the reasons that caused this situation and said: "What was that mistake? At the time when those situations should not have happened, that mistake was made. I will not go into sharing it first because it is an agreement that I have to protect the candidate, who deserves the respect that she will continue to have from the organization, the appreciation on my part, and will continue to be Miss Universe Panama 2024. I do not want to go into further details. This affects not only her but also us all because there is a work team of many people behind it."

© @italy.mora

César accepted that he would have to give more explanations at some point, but for now, he asked the public to stop the speculation since it was learned that Italy would not continue in the competition. "I sincerely regret that this happened, that she is going through a situation like this, being such a young girl with a future ahead of her. I hope they do not judge her. I hope they do not attack her. I would expect from you, in some way, a feeling of solidarity because what she is going through is not easy."

Italy Mora reacts to her Miss Universe withdrawal

Italy took to social media to share her version after her disqualification went viral. It was considered a "severe measure" that could have been avoided by establishing a dialogue between the parties involved.

"On November 1, 2024, I was informed about my departure from the Miss Universe pageant. At the time I was preparing to attend the gala evening, the organization informed me of its decision that I should leave the organization," reads the beginning of her message.

© © IG: @italy.mora

Mora acknowledges that she left her room and explains her reasons for doing so. "I was told that this measure was taken due to non-compliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred when putting on makeup and collecting my personal items. Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions, without considering the consequences. However, I want to express that I consider it was a severe measure, and that, instead, it could have been resolved with a dialogue or a warning," she added.

Mora stated that leaving the contest has been challenging for her and the team that diligently trained with her over the past few months. "This event has been difficult to assimilate emotionally, especially because of the time, effort, resources, and support of the people who made my preparation to represent my country possible."

Italy said she always proudly represented her country. "To my Panamanian citizens, I want to tell you that I have always proudly carried the commitment to represent Panama, and I deeply regret not being able to continue on this path to the contest."

Mora expressed her feelings about the controversial situation and hoped her message would end the rumors regarding her departure. In recent hours, various speculations have circulated about what happened. "With this statement, I also hope to clarify any false information circulating about my departure and ask for respect and privacy while I go through this moment. I sincerely appreciate the support and affection received, and I reiterate my gratitude to all those who have trusted me during this process."​​​​

Where will Miss Universe 2024 take place?

The countdown has begun for the 73rd Miss Universe competition, the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world. This year's event will take place in Mexico City on November 16, returning to Mexico after the 2023 competition was held in El Salvador. A contestant from one of the 130 countries participating will become the Miss Universe as the reigning queen, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, is set to pass on her title.

For this special event, Mexico City's Arena will be divided into 16 sections, providing excellent views of the competition, which unfolds in two phases: the preliminary event on November 14th and the final coronation on November 16th. The Arena Ciudad de México is a prominent venue in the entertainment scene, hosting major national and international concerts, sports events, and other significant occasions. With a capacity of over 22,000, it is ideally suited for large-scale events.

