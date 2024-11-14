Who will win Miss Universe 2024? Here's a list of the most talked about contestants

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant promises a historic and captivating competition set to take place in Mexico City on November 16. As fans worldwide eagerly await the crowning of the next Miss Universe, the excitement begins with the preliminary competition and national costume show on Thursday, November 14. To add to the anticipation, the reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, will host a farewell tea party on November 15 before passing on her crown.

This year, the Miss Universe Organization has raised the stakes with a record-breaking thirty semifinalists, up from twenty in previous years. The contestants will first compete in the preliminary competition, which includes the swimsuit segment, evening gown round, and closed-door interviews. Four continental queens and a fan-vote winner will secure automatic semifinalist spots in these events.

The remaining semifinalists will compete in the swimsuit segment, with twelve advancing to the evening gown round. Five finalists will then move on to the Q&A round, where the ultimate winner and her four runners-up will be determined.

Most Talked-About Contestants

Argentina – Magalí Benejam

Brazil – Luana Cavalcante

Chile – Emilia Dides

Puerto Rico – Jennifer Colón

Spain – Michelle Jiménez

Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

Zimbabwe – Sakhile Dube

Miss Universe Controversies and Surprises

This year's pageant has seen several surprising changes among national representatives. Franki Russell was initially chosen to represent New Zealand but was replaced by Victoria Vincent due to franchise ownership changes. Similarly, the Iranian-American nurse practitioner Fay Asghari, the original Miss Universe Persia 2024, relinquished her crown due to work conflicts, passing it to Ava Vahneshan.

Meanwhile, Andrea Radford of Guatemala stepped down due to her pregnancy, and Armenia's Irina Zakharova faced backlash for her nationality, ultimately leading to her disqualification and replacement by Emma Avanesyan.

Debuts, Returns, and Disqualifications

This year, the Miss Universe stage will feature new countries like Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, several nations return after years of absence, including Cuba (last competing in 1967) and Fiji (absent since 1981). Italy Mora of Panama, however, was disqualified for allegedly leaving the hotel without permission from the Miss Universe Organization, a reminder of the pageant's strict regulations.

Who are the Miss Universe 2024 judges?

A prestigious panel known for its fairness will judge the Miss Universe contestants on evening wear, traditional outfits, and interviews. This year’s lineup includes social media star Lele Pons, Colombian singer Fariana, Telemundo host Jéssica Carrillo, music producer Emilio Estefan, Brazilian artist Romero Britto, fashion icon Eva Cavalli, former Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner, and renowned designer Michael Cinco.

What's Next?

The excitement continues with the preliminary competition on November 14, where fans worldwide will get a first look at each contestant's performance. Stay tuned for HOLA's coverage of the National Costume competition and the final event.