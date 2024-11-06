Who are the Miss Universe 2024 judges?

Miss Universe 2024 is underway, and we are just days away from learning who will take the crown at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. Taking place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16, 2024, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the night. Making the tough decision is a panel of judges made of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and art, bringing their expertise and style. Check out who will be scoring contestants on evening wear, traditional outfits, and interviews using a well-rounded and fair approach.

Lele Pons

Venezuelan creator, singer, and activist Lele Pons, who has become one of Shakira's besties, will bring her fresh and hilarious energy to the panel. The artist is no stranger to the world of glam.

Fariana

Colombian singer, actress, and two-time Latin Grammy nominee Farina is known for her empowering music and unapologetic nature. Her influence reaches millions and she is an inspiration for many young girls.

Jéssica Carrillo

A go-to for pageant coverage, this Telemundo star is known for her sharp eye. The Mexican television presenter and journalists bring her pageant expertise to the panel, keeping standards high.

Emilio Estefan

Legendary producer and music icon Emilio is a big surprise on this year’s list. With over 40 years in the business and 19 Grammys, the Cuban-American knows talent when he sees it.

Romero Britto

The Brazilian artist, famous for his bold colors and pop-art style, adds an artistic touch. Britto’s work has been shown all over the world, so he knows what it takes to stand out.

Eva Cavalli

Austrian fashion designer and creative force at Roberto Cavalli, Eva has 30+ years in fashion, so elegance and style are in her DNA.

Margaret Gardiner

What better judge than someone who was once a contestant? Gardiner, from South Africa, won Miss Universe 1978 and is a respected voice in beauty and entertainment, bringing years of experience to the table.

Michael Cinco

Known for his haute couture that’s graced beauty queen and stars like Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. The acclaimed Filipino fashion designer is destined to bring glamour and a high-fashion edge to the panel.

Gianluca Vacchi

Italian entrepreneur and social media star Gianluca has been around fashion, entertainment, and glamour. The DJ will bring his fun energy and experience to the panel.

Camila Guiribitey

This Cuban philanthropist and dentist is dedicated to community work, earning her a Humanitarian Award in 2023 for her dedication to community service. Her outlook will be important during the interview questions which often touch on these themes.

Nova Stevens

© Miss Universe Nova Stevens

Nova Sevens, a model and activist, was crowned Miss Universe Canada in 2020 and is a strong voice against racism and diversity. She uses her platform to advocate for social justice, inspiring change, and pushing for a more inclusive world. She's another great person to have on the panel for the interview portion.

Gary Nader

A leading figure in the art world, this Dominican art collector is known for his Miami gallery, home to one of the world’s most significant Latin American art collections. Nader has dedicated his career to promoting Latin art and culture on the global stage.