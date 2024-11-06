Miss Panama Italy Mora speaks out after Miss Universe 2024 disqualification

Following her recent disqualification from the Miss Universe 2024 competition, Italy Mora, representing Panama, has taken the initiative to clarify the circumstances surrounding her unexpected exit. The Miss Universe organization announced her departure, referencing an "exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary commission." However, the organization did not provide specific details or reasons behind Mora's dismissal, leaving many questions unanswered.

As a result of her disqualification, Panama now finds itself without a representative in the pageant, which is set to take place on November 16 in Mexico City. This situation has sparked discussions and speculations among fans and participants alike, as Mora's absence impacts not only her aspirations but also the representation of her country on the international stage.

© © IG: @italy.mora

Italy's Response to the Speculation

Italy recently addressed the rumors in an interview with "La Mordida," expressing disappointment at the online misinformation. She shared that the ordeal has taken an emotional toll, stating, "There's a lot of speculation that needs to be cleared up because it's impacting my reputation, and emotionally, it's been difficult." Joined by her boyfriend, Juan Abadía, Italy added, "If I weren't with my boyfriend, I'd be struggling even more."

Events Leading to the Disqualification

Italy provided a detailed timeline of events, revealing that tensions arose on Friday night after dinner when she met with her boyfriend. According to Italy, the head of Señorita Panamá, César Anel Rodríguez, was aware of the meeting and even coordinated the room access with her boyfriend. "I was talking to my boyfriend, and he told that he was going to give me some things, and asked me to go to the hotel's gym," she said. "There are chats, where he says: 'You have to give Italy the key to go up to the room at dawn.'"

She also noted financial challenges, explaining that her boyfriend covered the hotel room fees, which César reportedly couldn't afford. "César said that he did not have money to pay for it and how would we do my makeup? Well, the room was paid for, and everything was planned to do my makeup at dawn," she said, referencing her look at the Catrina's Gala on Saturday night.

© @italy.mora

In her statement, Italy clarified, "Miss Universe just followed their rules. I take responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences." Italy admitted to a dispute with César over the preparations and noted that tensions escalated when he abruptly left the room after the argument.

The Moment Italy Mora Was Informed about her Disqualification

Italy shared that only 20 minutes after César left, pageant staff arrived at her room, where her boyfriend was present. Although pageant staff only saw the two of them, Italy explained that César had been there earlier, which fueled speculation. "They never entered the room, they didn't know if there were more people there. Clearly they saw my boyfriend, because he opened the door and obviously they saw us alone," she said. "They have every right to make thousands of speculations, because there were only the two of us and he couldn't be there. What people don't know is that Cesar stayed in that room."

Her Boyfriend's Support Amid the Drama

Juan, Italy's boyfriend, defended her actions, explaining that he provided critical financial and logistical support. He shared, "Italy didn't have essentials — not even shoes or a dress. I covered those costs, including a $7,000 Carolina Herrera dress." He also clarified that he was not staying at the same hotel and was only present that night due to César's request.

Her Final Meeting with Pageant Officials

Italy recalled meeting with pageant officials, thinking she was receiving a warning for the incident. However, she was told of her disqualification, which she tearfully tried to overturn. Despite her efforts, the decision was final.

© @italy.mora

Miss Panama Organization's Role

On Instagram, the Miss Panama Organization shared that they arranged flights for Italy's return. However, Italy clarified that a mutual acquaintance and César's covered the travel expenses.

So far, César Anel has not commented publicly on Italy's or Juan's statements. He remains in Mexico, posting updates about the Miss Universe 2024 pageant preparations on social media.