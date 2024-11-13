Miss Universe 2024: First look at the crown, which is covered in gold and accessorized with 23 pearls

The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe is days away. To get people excited, the organization has revealed one of its best-kept secrets: this year's crown, which will be delivered by Sheyniss Palacios, the current Miss Universe.

The crown is called the 'Lumiere De L'Infini,' and will be awarded at this year's ceremony in Mexico City.

© HOLA! - Monica Tirado A look at the crown

The crown's unveiling was attended by various prominent figures, including Sheynnis Palacios, the current Miss Universe title holder, Raul Rocha, the president and founder of Miss Universe, and Anne Jakrajutatip, the executive director and founder of JKN Global Group Public Limited, the conglomerate that owns the pageant.

Rocha revealed that he considers this year's crown to be "the most beautiful in the history of Miss Universe," and that it's accessorized with various elements that represent some of the organization's history.

© HOLA! - Monica Tirado Sheyniss Palacios at the unveiling of the crown

Details about the 'Lumiere De L'Infini'

The crown was designed by Jewelmer, a Philippine jeweler, who is working with Miss Universe for the first time. The crown was made by hand through the use of traditional techniques and is made with a rare golden pearl that is the national gem of the Philippines.

It features 23 golden pearls that evoke the feeling of beauty over the ocean.

© Jewelmer The 'Lumiere de L'Infini'

The event was attended by the 127 contestants and plenty of famous figures within the world of pageants, including Osmel Sousa, and various directors of this year's delegations.

One of the most special moments of the night occurred when Opal Suchata, Miss Universe Thailand, presented a wreath to Raul Rocha, marking the union of the two countries. She wrote a message on social media, providing a deeper explanation to her followers.

The Preliminary Gala

This year's Preliminary Gala will take place this Thursday, November 14, where 30 of the pageant's finalists will be introduced to the world.

The final round of the pageant will take place two days later, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. The event will conclude the end of Sheynnis Palacios' reign and will kick off a new era of the storied and beloved beauty pageant.

Where and when can I watch the final Miss Universe 2024 contest?

This year's Miss Universe will air in Spanish on November 16th on Telemundo all across the US. The channels Telemundo Internacional and USA Network will be providing a simulcast all across Latin and Central America.