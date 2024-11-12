Fans think Shakira will perform at Miss Universe after her newfound friendship with Sheynnis Palacios

Rumors are swirling that Shakira may perform at Miss Universe 2024, which will be held on November 16 in Mexico City. The speculation intensified after Shakira and Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Nicaragua, and other prominent Latin artists had a private party last month, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans.

Though there has been no official confirmation yet, fans are hopeful that the Colombian pop icon could bring her signature charisma to the year's most anticipated beauty pageant. According to insiders, Miss Universe executives Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, Raúl Rocha, and Telemundo are allegedly in talks with Shakira to secure her appearance for the final event.

While details remain under wraps, the prospect of Shakira joining the lineup has sent her fanbase into a frenzy. Social media is flooded with speculation on what songs she might perform. If the star confirms, this could be a great opportunity to promote her latest single, "Soltera."

Adding to the excitement, Shakira isn't the only music star rumored for the pageant. Mexican superstar Thalia and global sensation Black Eyed Peas are reportedly considered performers, setting the stage for an unforgettable show if all three artists make appearances.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the Miss Universe 2024 broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo, while audiences across Latin America can tune in via Telemundo Internacional or USA Network. The event will be streamed on the Roku Channel for English-speaking viewers, ensuring fans worldwide won't miss a beat.

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios enjoys her last days as a titleholder

The Miss Universe 2024 final will be held on November 16, 2024, and the excitement is palpable as 127 contestants from across the globe are in Mexico to vie for the coveted crown. The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, is getting ready to pass on her title after a year spent fulfilling her charitable work and cultural responsibilities.

Since the last week of October, the contestants have been busy with pre-final activities, fully engaging in preparations before the big night, including learning how to make corn tortillas from scratch.

As she prepares to pass on the crown, Sheynnis has been reflecting on her journey as Miss Universe. She fondly remembers her arrival in El Salvador for her initial preparations and the unforgettable moment on November 18 of last year when she was crowned at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium. Her reign has been filled with remarkable experiences, and her reflections highlight the growth and gratitude she has felt throughout her time as Miss Universe.

Who are the Miss Universe 2024 judges?

Judging the Miss Universe contestants on evening wear, traditional outfits, and interviews will be an esteemed panel known for their well-rounded and fair approach. This year’s lineup includes social media star Lele Pons, Colombian singer Fariana, Telemundo host Jéssica Carrillo, music producer Emilio Estefan, Brazilian artist Romero Britto, fashion icon Eva Cavalli, former Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner, and renowned designer Michael Cinco.