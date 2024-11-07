With just days until Miss Universe 2024, the 129 delegates (previously 130 as Miss Panama was disqualified) have already arrived in Mexico and are participating in various activities. After the dazzling Catrinas Gala on November 1, the contestants set out across the country to experience Mexico's rich culture, history, cuisine, and warm hospitality.

Miss Universe will air exclusively in Spanish on Saturday, November 16, through Telemundo in the United States, Telemundo International, Roku Channel, and USA Network.

The organization's social media channels have shared highlights of the contestants' adventures. Divided into groups, the girls traveled to Guadalajara in Jalisco and Mérida on the Yucatán Peninsula. The group visiting the Yucatán included Miss Dominican Republic, Celinee Santos; Miss Ukraine, Alina Ponomarenko; Miss Bolivia, Juliana Barrientos; Miss El Salvador, Florence García; Miss Netherlands, Faith Landman; Miss Germany, Pia Theissen; and Miss Venezuela, Ileana Márquez. There, they explored iconic sites and visited the Santiago Market, where they sampled local dishes like black-stuffed salbutes (puffed deep-fried tortilla that is topped with lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, pulled chicken or turkey) and cochinita pibil tacos (pulled pork shoulder marinated and braised in achiote, orange juice, and lime.)

At the Yucatecan Gastronomy Museum, Miss Bolivia, Juliana Barrientos, took a hands-on approach, making tortillas from scratch. A biochemistry student, Juliana eagerly rolled up her sleeves, kneading corn dough, shaping it, and cooking tortillas on the griddle.

© Miss Bolivia Miss Universe contestants eat cochinita pibil tacos and learn how to make tortillas in Yucatán

Following this culinary adventure, the group headed to Telchac, Puerto in Yucatán, for a swimsuit photo shoot. Photos on social media showcased the beauty queens posing in pastel-blue bikinis and one-pieces, highlighting their beauty against the scenic backdrop.

Meanwhile, a second group—comprising Miss United States, Alma Cooper; Miss Mexico, María Fernanda Beltrán; Miss India, Rhea Singha; Miss Paraguay, Noami Méndez; Miss Thailand, Suchata Chuangsri; and Miss Turks and Caicos, Raynae Myers—visited Guadalajara. They toured iconic sites such as the Hospicio Cabañas in the city center.

What do Miss Universe contestants do before the final competition?

After exploring these stunning destinations, the contestants will return to Mexico City, where the pageant will be held. The days leading up to the main event will be filled with rehearsals. According to the official schedule, a cocktail party is planned for November 12. Then, on November 14, the preliminary and traditional costume show will take place, where each contestant will present her unique, artfully crafted costume.

On November 15, the contestants will gather for an afternoon tea with reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios, bidding her farewell. The grand finale, which will be broadcast on Telemundo on Saturday, November 16, will crown Sheynnis' successor as the new Miss Universe. Following the event, the delegates are expected to return to their home countries on November 17, except for the winner, who will stay in Mexico to begin her reign.