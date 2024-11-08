Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios enjoys her last days as titleholder: How she prepares for the 2024 final

The Miss Universe 2024 final is just around the corner (November 16, 2024), and the excitement is palpable as 127 contestants from across the globe gather in Mexico to vie for the coveted crown. The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, is preparing to pass on her title, after a year fulfilling her charitable work and cultural duties.

Since the last week of October, the contestants have been engaged in pre-final activities, immersing themselves in a whirlwind of preparations before the big night, including learning how to make corn tortillas from scratch.

Miss Universe contestants eat cochinita pibil tacos and learn how to make tortillas in Yucatán

Sheynnis Palacios: Reflecting on Her Reign as She Prepares to Crown a Successor

Sheynnis Palacios, who won the Miss Universe title in 2023, is in Mexico City, where she’s reconnected with the 2024 hopefuls. Her presence has been inspirational, as the contestants not only get to spend these last days with her but also observe her every move, seeking insight and motivation.

From her hotel room, Sheynnis shared an uplifting message that has guided her journey: "Humility and learning to be thankful for the little things, because that's where the most valuable thing is, is the essence of the human being."

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios attends a press conference for Miss Universe 2024 at Palacio Postal on September 4, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

On Instagram, Sheynnis expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received upon her return, posting, "Thank you for this welcome 🙈🤍." Her social media posts have offered fans an intimate glimpse into her final days as Miss Universe, documenting the heartfelt moments and emotions that come with closing this chapter.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Highlights of Sheynis' Reign

As she prepares to pass on the crown, Sheynnis has been reminiscing about her journey as Miss Universe. She fondly recalls the day she arrived in El Salvador for her initial preparations and the unforgettable moment on November 18 of last year, when she was crowned at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium. Her reign has been filled with remarkable experiences, and her reflections showcase the growth and gratitude she’s felt throughout her time as Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios smiles during a press conference at AC Marriot San Jose on September 9, 2024 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Keeping Up with Her Routine: Sheynnis Finds Solace in Exercise

For Sheynnis, maintaining her fitness routine has been a priority, even during her stay in Mexico City. The Nicaraguan native has shared that exercise not only keeps her physically fit but also provides emotional balance.

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

“It was achieved. I’m not going to lie to you, today was one of those days that going to the gym was my therapy. I released energy and recharged myself again ❤️‍🩹,” she confided. Although she didn’t go into detail, her words hint at the emotional rollercoaster that comes with passing on her title.

How to Watch the Miss Universe 2024 Final

Fans eager to watch the new queen take the stage can catch the Miss Universe 2024 broadcast exclusively in Spanish on Saturday, November 16, on Telemundo in the United States. Viewers in Latin America can tune in via Telemundo Internacional or USA Network, ensuring that the magic of the pageant reaches audiences across the region. For English-language broadcast, fans can tune in to the Roku Channel.