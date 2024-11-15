Favorites to win Miss Universe 2024 after the Swimsuit Preliminary Gala

We are getting closer to discovering the new Miss Universe 2024, a title currently pursued by 127 contestants (down from 130 due to withdrawals and disqualifications). The excitement builds as we approach the grand finale. On Thursday, November 14, after the Preliminary Gala, we will learn the names of the 30 semifinalists who will compete in the final rounds on Saturday, November 16, at the Arena Ciudad de México.

Fans already have favorites this year, and their choices go beyond mere patriotic support for the contestants representing their countries. According to fans' predictions, Latina contestants again stand out for their beauty, intelligence, and charisma.

© Miss Universe Miss Universe 2024 contestants

Favorites to Win Miss Universe 2024

On social media, the representatives from Colombia, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Honduras, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and the United States are among the favorites to take the crown and succeed Sheynnis Palacios, who will pass the sash to the winner in a celebratory atmosphere.

Meet the Top Contestants!

Miss Universe Colombia - Daniela Toloza

Throughout the event, Daniela has gained followers thanks to her personality and the beauty she displays at every turn. At 30 years old, she is ready to be crowned as the new Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Chile - Emilia Dides

This 25-year-old is a crowd favorite to win the crown this year. In addition to public support, Osmel Sousa, the "Beauty Czar" and Advisory President of the contest, has stated that Emilia could place among the top finalists.

Miss Universe Peru - Tatiana Calmell

With solid experience in beauty pageants, 30-year-old Tati aims to bring the Miss Universe crown home. Her social focus includes advocating for mental health and giving a voice to women who have been victims of violence.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico - Jennifer Colón

Jennifer has made history in the competition. This year, reflecting societal progress, the age rules have changed, making her the oldest contestant at 36. She is a solid favorite to place among the top contenders.

Miss Universe Philippines - Chelsea Manalo

Chelsea began her modeling career at 14 and, after winning the Miss Universe Philippines title among 52 participants, aims to succeed Sheynnis Palacios. She is also a favorite of iconic supermodel Tyra Banks.

Miss Universe Dominican Republic - Celinee Santos

During the event, Celinee has gained votes, positioning herself as one of the favorites this year. At just 24 years old, she is ready to represent her country in the competition.

Miss Universe United States - Alma Cooper

Alma seeks to succeed Sheynnis Palacios. Her reign began tumultuously after Noelia Voigt stepped down for mental health reasons.

Miss Universe Venezuela - Ileana Márquez Pedroza

This year, Venezuelan representative Ileana is breaking stereotypes with her role as a mother. She has an 11-year-old daughter and aims to show her that there are no limits to achieving one's dreams.

Miss Universe Honduras - Stephanie Cam

Stephanie's beauty has captured the hearts of social media users. At 31 years old, she's ready to give it her all and win the crown for her country.

Miss Universe Ecuador - Mara Topic

Mara is among the favorites to win the title, impressing the audience with her beauty and the charisma she has shown among her peers during the event.

Miss Universe Mexico - María Fernanda Beltrán

At 24 years old, María Fernanda competes in the pageant and serves as the host Miss since the competition will take place in Mexico City. She seeks to bring home the fourth crown for her country.

Where to Watch Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe will be broadcast exclusively in Spanish on Saturday, November 16, via Telemundo in the United States, Telemundo Internacional, and USA Network's cable channels across Latin America.