20 Most impressive National Costumes from Miss Universe 2024

The National Costume competition at Miss Universe is one of the most anticipated events of the pageant. It showcases the cultural heritage, creativity, and unique identity of each contestant's country. This year, held in vibrant Mexico City before the final coronation night on November 16, the stage was graced with some of the most extravagant and intricate costumes yet.

With themes spanning historical references to innovative designs, these costumes allowed each contestant to share their homeland's story in seconds. Here at HOLA! USA, we've curated a list of the top 20 most awe-inspiring national costumes from the Miss Universe 2024 stage.

Please scroll down to enjoy our gallery of the most memorable and breathtaking looks!

© Hector Vivas Guatemala

© Hector Vivas Spain

© Hector Vivas Singapore

© Hector Vivas Mexico

© Hector Vivas Venezuela

© Hector Vivas Nicaragua

© Hector Vivas Sri Lanka

© Hector Vivas Angola

© Hector Vivas Colombia

© Hector Vivas Argentina

© Hector Vivas Costa Rica

© Hector Vivas Dominican Republic

© Hector Vivas Aruba

© Hector Vivas Bahamas

© Hector Vivas Denmark

© Hector Vivas Samoa

© Hector Vivas Puerto Rico

© Hector Vivas Switzerland

© Hector Vivas Trinidad and Tobago

© Hector Vivas France

Who won the Miss Universe National Costume in 2023?

Days after the Miss Universe 2023 pageant final, the organization announced the winner of the national costume competition. This result was revealed just days after Sheynnis Palacios was crowned the new Miss Universe. On November 16, 2023, a colorful runway show took place, where 84 contestants showcased their unique costumes, each representing the folklore of their respective countries. Thanks to the public's votes, Michelle Dee from the Philippines was the big winner of this fashion show.

© GettyImages Miss Philippines Michelle Dee reacts during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

"Michelle Dee! Voted by fans on our official Miss Universe app, the Philippines takes home the costume award for this incredible ensemble! 🛩️," the official Miss Universe Instagram account shared. The post featured a video of Michelle's standout performance during the national costume show.

© Hector Vivas Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee attends the 72nd Miss Universe Competition - National Costume Show at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 16, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The costume—designed by expert Michael Barassi, known for his work in traditional and costume design—represents an airplane and was crafted using a technique called "soli hiya," which is an iconic design found in the tropical regions of the Philippines. This outfit honors her role as an Air Force reservist and promotes tourism in her country, featuring the official slogan #LoveThePhilippines.

According to the local organization, Michelle Dee's costume "represents the Philippines itself: resilient, radiant, and ready to embrace the Universe!"