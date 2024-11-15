Latinas shine in the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Swimsuit Competition in Mexico City [PHOTOS]

The 73rd Miss Universe Preliminary Competition took center stage on November 15, 2024, at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. Hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios, the event showcased over 120 contestants from around the world, each vying for the coveted crown. The swimsuit round, a fan-favorite segment, featured contestants in stylish blue, purple, and indigo swimsuits paired with a gold cape.
Latinas and Hispanic beauty queens brought vibrancy and poise to the stage, captivating the audience with grace and cultural pride. Here's a closer look at the Latinas, Caribbean, Afro-Latinas, and Hispanic contestants who dazzled in the preliminary competition.
You may also like
Venezuela
Ileana Márquez captivated with her fierce yet graceful performance.
Dominican Republic
Celinee Santos was a vision of grace and strength, captivating everyone with her charm.
Guatemala
Ana Gabriela Villanueva exuded warmth and elegance, winning hearts in the crowd.
El Salvador
Florence García impressed with her sophisticated and polished presentation.
Mexico
María Fernanda Beltrán proudly represented the host nation, receiving thunderous applause for her performance.
Bonaire
Ruby Pouchet displayed grace and sophistication, earning applause from the audience.
Ecuador
Mara Topić brought poise and confidence to the stage, dazzling in indigo hues.
Uruguay
Yanina Luca impressed with her effortless beauty and elegance.
Brazil
Luana Cavalcante brought a blend of fierceness and beauty, representing her country with pride.
You may also like
Bolivia
Juliana Barrientos radiated confidence, impressing the crowd with her poised walk.
Costa Rica
Elena Hidalgo showcased her natural beauty and striking presence.
Peru
Tatiana Calmell mesmerized with her mighty walk and elegance.
Paraguay
Naomi Méndez brought a bold and confident flair to the competition.
Cuba
Marianela Ancheta shone brightly with her radiant confidence.
USA
Alma Cooper shone with her commanding stage presence and poise. Cooper is a Latina born in USA.
Spain
Michelle Jiménez displayed a perfect blend of grace and poise. Michelle is half Latina.
Chile
Emilia Dides captivated with her infectious energy and flawless performance.
Honduras
Stephanie Cam graced the stage with her confident walk and radiant smile.
Colombia
Daniela Toloza embodied elegance, wowing judges and fans alike.
Nicaragua
Geyssell García captivated with her magnetic energy and stunning presence.