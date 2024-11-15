Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Latinas shine in the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Swimsuit Competition in Mexico City [PHOTOS]
Hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios, the event showcased over 120 contestants from around the world

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
NOVEMBER 15, 2024 12:41 PM EST

The 73rd Miss Universe Preliminary Competition took center stage on November 15, 2024, at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. Hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios, the event showcased over 120 contestants from around the world, each vying for the coveted crown. The swimsuit round, a fan-favorite segment, featured contestants in stylish blue, purple, and indigo swimsuits paired with a gold cape. 

Latinas and Hispanic beauty queens brought vibrancy and poise to the stage, captivating the audience with grace and cultural pride. Here's a closer look at the Latinas, Caribbean, Afro-Latinas, and Hispanic contestants who dazzled in the preliminary competition.

Venezuela © Hector Vivas

Venezuela

Ileana Márquez captivated with her fierce yet graceful performance.  

Dominican Republic© Hector Vivas

Dominican Republic

Celinee Santos was a vision of grace and strength, captivating everyone with her charm.  

Guatemala© Hector Vivas

Guatemala

Ana Gabriela Villanueva exuded warmth and elegance, winning hearts in the crowd.

El Salvador © Hector Vivas

El Salvador

Florence García impressed with her sophisticated and polished presentation.  

Mexico© Hector Vivas

Mexico

María Fernanda Beltrán proudly represented the host nation, receiving thunderous applause for her performance.  

Bonaire© Hector Vivas

Bonaire

Ruby Pouchet displayed grace and sophistication, earning applause from the audience.  

Ecuador © Hector Vivas

Ecuador

Mara Topić brought poise and confidence to the stage, dazzling in indigo hues.  

Uruguay © Hector Vivas

Uruguay

Yanina Luca impressed with her effortless beauty and elegance.  

Brazil© Hector Vivas

Brazil

Luana Cavalcante brought a blend of fierceness and beauty, representing her country with pride.

Bolivia© Hector Vivas

Bolivia

Juliana Barrientos radiated confidence, impressing the crowd with her poised walk.  

Costa Rica © Hector Vivas

Costa Rica

Elena Hidalgo showcased her natural beauty and striking presence.  

Peru© Hector Vivas

Peru

Tatiana Calmell mesmerized with her mighty walk and elegance.  

Paraguay© Hector Vivas

Paraguay

Naomi Méndez brought a bold and confident flair to the competition.  

Cuba© Hector Vivas

Cuba

Marianela Ancheta shone brightly with her radiant confidence.

USA© Hector Vivas

USA

Alma Cooper shone with her commanding stage presence and poise. Cooper is a Latina born in USA.

Spain© Hector Vivas

Spain

Michelle Jiménez displayed a perfect blend of grace and poise. Michelle is half Latina.

Chile© Hector Vivas

Chile

Emilia Dides captivated with her infectious energy and flawless performance.  

Honduras© Hector Vivas

Honduras

Stephanie Cam graced the stage with her confident walk and radiant smile.

Colombia© Hector Vivas

Colombia

Daniela Toloza embodied elegance, wowing judges and fans alike.  

Nicaragua© Hector Vivas

Nicaragua

Geyssell García captivated with her magnetic energy and stunning presence.  

