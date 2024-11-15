Latinas shine in the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Swimsuit Competition in Mexico City [PHOTOS]

The 73rd Miss Universe Preliminary Competition took center stage on November 15, 2024, at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. Hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios, the event showcased over 120 contestants from around the world, each vying for the coveted crown. The swimsuit round, a fan-favorite segment, featured contestants in stylish blue, purple, and indigo swimsuits paired with a gold cape.

Latinas and Hispanic beauty queens brought vibrancy and poise to the stage, captivating the audience with grace and cultural pride. Here's a closer look at the Latinas, Caribbean, Afro-Latinas, and Hispanic contestants who dazzled in the preliminary competition.

© Hector Vivas Venezuela Ileana Márquez captivated with her fierce yet graceful performance.



© Hector Vivas Dominican Republic Celinee Santos was a vision of grace and strength, captivating everyone with her charm.



© Hector Vivas Guatemala Ana Gabriela Villanueva exuded warmth and elegance, winning hearts in the crowd.



© Hector Vivas El Salvador Florence García impressed with her sophisticated and polished presentation.



© Hector Vivas Mexico María Fernanda Beltrán proudly represented the host nation, receiving thunderous applause for her performance.



© Hector Vivas Bonaire Ruby Pouchet displayed grace and sophistication, earning applause from the audience.



© Hector Vivas Ecuador Mara Topić brought poise and confidence to the stage, dazzling in indigo hues.



© Hector Vivas Uruguay Yanina Luca impressed with her effortless beauty and elegance.



© Hector Vivas Brazil Luana Cavalcante brought a blend of fierceness and beauty, representing her country with pride.



© Hector Vivas Bolivia Juliana Barrientos radiated confidence, impressing the crowd with her poised walk.



© Hector Vivas Costa Rica Elena Hidalgo showcased her natural beauty and striking presence.



© Hector Vivas Peru Tatiana Calmell mesmerized with her mighty walk and elegance.



© Hector Vivas Paraguay Naomi Méndez brought a bold and confident flair to the competition.



© Hector Vivas Cuba Marianela Ancheta shone brightly with her radiant confidence.



© Hector Vivas USA Alma Cooper shone with her commanding stage presence and poise. Cooper is a Latina born in USA.



© Hector Vivas Spain Michelle Jiménez displayed a perfect blend of grace and poise. Michelle is half Latina.



© Hector Vivas Chile Emilia Dides captivated with her infectious energy and flawless performance.



© Hector Vivas Honduras Stephanie Cam graced the stage with her confident walk and radiant smile.



© Hector Vivas Colombia Daniela Toloza embodied elegance, wowing judges and fans alike.

