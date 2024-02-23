True Detective season five confirmed with Issa López after Night Country success

Issa López has a lot to celebrate with the news that True Detective has been renewed for season five. The Mexican powerhouse behind Season 4’s True Detective: Night Country has landed an overall deal with HBO. The news comes after the season finale, which has been hailed by some fans as the best yet.

Night Country, follows two police officers who take on a supernatural case in the remote town of Ennis, Alaska. Starring Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and professional boxer Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro, it has become HBO’s most-watched season yet, drawing in 12.7 million viewers.

The season finale was the most-watched episode, with 3.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, showing a 57% increase from the premiere in January.

Foster and Reis are not tied to season five, as the series famously changes the cast with every season.

©Hola



Issa López

There was a lot of pressure on Lopez, who wrote and directed Season Four, as fans have been chasing the high of True Detective season one. With the following seasons considered by many as disappointments, Lopez had a lot on her shoulders.

But it’s something she always knew was possible. When HOLA! USA talked to Lopez at the red carpet premiere of the series in Los Angeles, she told us, “At the beginning, it was a lot of hubris into if someone could do that, it can be done again. And then we found that we had a story that I felt could stand up against such a model. Such a predecessor.”

With news of its renewal Lopez said in a statement,“From conception to release, ‘Night Country’ has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life.” “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of ‘True Detective’ with Casey, Francesca, and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again,” she continued.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...