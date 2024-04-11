Harry Potter: All we know about the awaited TV series

“Harry Potter” is back for a new generation of kids. This time, the boy who lived will be appearing on our TV screens, with producers and creators recruiting a new batch of young actors to bring to life the characters and stories we all know and love.

Here’s all we know about the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series:

It will air on Max

The Harry Potter series was announced last year, with Max having the streaming rights to it. “This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” said Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, at the time. The adaptation promises to be an in depth exploration of the books, and is being mapped out for a 10 year plan, much like the original series of films.

The series is expected to premiere on Max at some point in 2026.

Who is making it?

The hiring process for the series showrunner has been long. Deadline reported that a couple of American and British writers are in the mix, including Francesca Gardiner, known for her work in “Succession,” Kathleen Jordan, creator of “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” and Tom Moran, creator of “The Devil’s Hour.” The books’ author, J.K. Rowling, has reportedly been involved in the hiring process.

The final decision is expected to be made in June.

What about actors?

Not much is known about the actors that are being cast, only that they’re between the ages of 11 and 12. According to Bloys, casting the talent will occur after a showrunner is hired. “We have been trying to be very close to the vest,” she said recently. “We haven’t gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we’ve been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world.”

Will franchise veterans reappear on the show?

©GettyImages



Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have all gone to develop flourishing careers as actors following their work in the Harry Potter films. If they were to return to the series, it would likely boost its engagement. Still, for the time being, it appears to be unlikely.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” said Radcliffe to ComicBook.com.