Daniel Radcliffe’s message of support for LGBTQ community amid J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments

Daniel Radcliffe is sharing his thoughts amid J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments. The ‘Harry Potter’ star is sending a message of support to the LGBTQ community, explaining that the famous writer does not represent everyone in the fan-favorite film franchise.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” the actor explained.

“And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

The 33-year-old star went on to share the much-needed message with his fans via The Trevor Project, known for being an organization that focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ community.

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” he declared. “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

Daniel is not the first actor in the franchise who has decided to speak up following Rowling’s comments online, going against the identity of trans individuals, as Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have showed their support for the LGBTQ community following the writer’s claims.