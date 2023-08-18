Mexican legend Angélica María stars in season 2 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Angélica María is one of the biggest Mexican icons, known for her work in films and music. She’s now a guest star in one of Netflix’s most succesful series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” playing the mother of the show’s protagonist, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

María is known as Mexico’s Sweetheart, having an extensive career that has awarded her the love of the public. She’s been featured in over 60 films and 25 telenovelas, becoming someone that people know very well in their homes. She’s also recorded 63 musical albums, and is known for her gorgeous rancheras. She was the first Latin singer to sell 2 million albums in the U.S. Her notoriety was such that she performed twice on the same day in Madison Square Garden, an achievement that most musicians don’t get once.

María is a recurring character in the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which premiered in July of this year. She plays Mickey’s mother, and is a film and TV actress who’s a somewhat unavailable figure for her son, with whom she has a bad relationship.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the show’s lead star?

The Mexican born actor has had an incredible last couple of years, starring in films like “A Man Called Otto,” and “The Magnificent Seven.” “My grandfather’s home movies were like Hollywood productions. Instead of shooting 16mm footage of his kids at the table or playing outside, he created stories and scripts and used a professional editing deck,” he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

That sensibility is what set him on his path to become an actor, one that’s been hard worked despite facing opposition within his family. “I needed more training and took acting classes for an additional three years in L.A. and Mexico City. I started my acting career as the lead character in a Mexican film in 2006. Then, in 2016, I was in the ‘Magnificent Seven.’ Doors started opening for me,” he wrote.

